9 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in southeast Turkey

At least nine PKK terrorists were “neutralized” in Turkey's southeastern Hakkari province, the country’s Interior Ministry said on Sunday.
Turkish authorities use the word "neutralized" to signify the terrorists in question either surrendered, or were killed or captured.
In a statement, the Interior Ministry said the terrorists were “neutralized” during counterterrorism operations carried out in rural areas of Hakkari.
The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU.
In its terror campaign against Turkey, which has lasted for more than three decades, over 40,000 people have been killed, including many women and children.
