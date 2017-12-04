13:17, 22 July 2018 Sunday

Turkish firm denies building US embassy in Jerusalem

World Bulletin / News Desk

A Turkish company has rejected the reports on media and social media that it is involved in constructing the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem.

In a statement, Limak Holding said the company would "definitely" not take part in the construction project of the U.S embassy in Jerusalem.

"The information that the construction of the US embassy in Jerusalem will be done by Limak Holding does not reflect the truth," the statement said.

It said the Limak Holding had been working with the U.S.-based Desbuild company for over five years and completed several projects of the U.S. State Department -- including the construction of the U.S. embassies in Baghdad, Beirut, New Zealand and Belize.

"When the issue of the construction of the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem came to agenda, we informed Desbuild company that we will not participate as a partner in this project and we would not give an offer as Limak," the statement said.

Desbuild has also announced that Limak would not participate in this project and stated that the U.S. company would progress on the project alone, it added.