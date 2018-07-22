Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
14:05, 22 July 2018 Sunday
Asia-Pacific
13:35, 22 July 2018 Sunday

  • Share
Pakistan’s populist leader ‘sure’ of winning elections
Pakistan’s populist leader ‘sure’ of winning elections

Imran Khan says his party will not form coalition government with either center-left PPP or right-wing PML-N

World Bulletin / News Desk

Pakistan needs a “strong and credible government” in the wake of forthcoming general elections to steer the South Asian nuclear state out of simmering political and economic predicaments, the country’s populist leader Imran Khan said.

“The status-quo parties have disappointed the nation in last 70 years. They (parties) have enjoyed power several times one after other but they failed to deliver. That’s why, the nation is eagerly looking for a new option this time”, Khan, a former cricket hero, told Anadolu Agency in an exclusive interview.

He was referring to the two mainstream political parties -- center-left Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) of slain prime minister Benazir Bhutto and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) of three times premier Nawaz Sharif -- which have ruled the country four and three times respectively since 1970.

His right-wing Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) scents victory in July 25 elections. The party seems to emerge as the majority group in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkha (KP) province, where it ruled from 2013 to 2018.

It, however, appears to be neck-to-neck with PML-N in Punjab, the country’s largest province and the political powerbase. Analysts see PTI’s emergence as a populist party in Punjab, which has been a stronghold of PML(N).

“Only a strong government can pull the country out of simmering problems ranging from economy to foreign policy and from law and order to development,” Khan said in response to a question about his course of action in case of a hung parliament on July 25.

“I am sure, Insha’Allah (God willing), we will be in a position to form the government single handedly or with the help of a few coalition partners. But let me make it clear, those coalition partners will neither be PML(N) nor PPP,” Khan, who had won the only cricket world cup for Pakistan in 1992, maintained.

“These two parties have looted the country. Instead of forming the government with their help, I will prefer to sit on opposition benches,” he added.

Rejecting concerns raised by several political parties -- including PML-N and PPP -- over fairness of upcoming elections, Khan said the two parties had sensed their defeat. “That’s why they were trying to create a controversy about fairness as a preemptive step,” he added.



Related Pakistan imran khan
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Asia-Pacific News
UN chief urges Israel Hamas to step back from conflict
UN chief urges Israel, Hamas to step back from conflict

Antonio Guterres calls on both sides to ‘step back from the brink of another devastating conflict’
US urges Security Council to maintain N Korea pressure
US urges Security Council to maintain N.Korea pressure

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says 'strict enforcement of sanctions is critical' to North's denuclearization
Mattis opposes bid to remove Turkey from F-35 prog
Mattis opposes bid to remove Turkey from F-35 prog.

Turkey’s removal would result in production break, delays in delivery of nearly 100 F-35s, defense chief says
Mauritanian Islamic scholar al-Hajj dies at age 105
Mauritanian Islamic scholar al-Hajj dies at age 105

Al-Hajj was known for his zuhd (ascetism), worship, and mastering of the sciences of Islam
Trump continues to rip Fed over interest rate hikes
Trump continues to rip Fed over interest rate hikes

Trump says increasing interest rates is 'taking away our big competitive edge'
Demos erupt in Iraq s southern Dhi Qar Basra provinces
Demos erupt in Iraq’s southern Dhi Qar, Basra provinces

Popular protests in Iraq’s southern provinces enter second week after spreading to capital
Trump lawyer secretly taped Playboy model conversation
Trump lawyer secretly taped Playboy model conversation

Trump lawyer alleges payment to newspaper holding model's story was never made
US to provide 200 million in security aid to Ukraine
US to provide $200 million in security aid to Ukraine

Move is a reaffirmation of longstanding defense ties between the two countries, Pentagon says
Israel Palestinian movements reach ceasefire
Israel, Palestinian movements reach ceasefire

Ceasefire was reached under mediation of Egypt and 'international sides', says Hamas spokesperson
One dead as protests continue in Iraq
One dead as protests continue in Iraq

Protester was killed in southern city of Najaf, says Iraq’s Health Ministry
Ex-Colombian guerrillas sworn into Congress
Ex-Colombian guerrillas sworn into Congress

Farc members had to deal with widespread popular anger and faced fierce opposition from center-right and right
13 dead as tourist boat sinks in US lake
13 dead as tourist boat sinks in US lake

Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader said 31 people had been aboard the amphibious vessel, known as a duck boat for its wheels that allow it to ride on land in addition to floating low on the water.
Trump threatens tariffs on Chinese imports
Trump threatens tariffs on Chinese imports

After weeks of apparently fruitless negotiations, the United States early this month imposed 25 percent tariffs on approximately $34 billion of Chinese mechanical and technological products -- sparking an immediate response from Beijing, which said it would hit back dollar for dollar.
Thousands join dawn vigil to mark Turkish op in Cyprus
Thousands join dawn vigil to mark Turkish op in Cyprus

Today marks the 44th anniversary of Turkey’s military operation on the Mediterranean island  
Northern Cyprus marks 44th anniversary of peace op
Northern Cyprus marks 44th anniversary of peace op

Island divided since 1974, when Turkish army interceded under Ankara’s guarantor status to protect Turkish community
142 Palestinians martyred since Gaza rallies began
142 Palestinians martyred since Gaza rallies began

18 children among dead, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry

News

Arrest warrant out for Pakistani politician Imran Khan
Arrest warrant out for Pakistani politician Imran Khan

Pakistan’s opposition party leader faces court scrutiny
Pakistan s opposition party leader faces court scrutiny

Pakistan opposition shuts down commercial capital
Pakistan opposition shuts down commercial capital

Pakistani court issues arrest warrants for opp. leaders
Pakistani court issues arrest warrants for opp leaders

Pakistan's Khan urges joint probe on 'election fraud'
Pakistan's Khan urges joint probe on 'election fraud'

7 killed in stampede in anti-government protest in Pakistan
7 killed in stampede in anti-government protest in Pakistan

Pakistan: Key Sharif party leader gets life term
Pakistan Key Sharif party leader gets life term

Overseas Pakistanis return to cast votes
Overseas Pakistanis return to cast votes

Pakistan's religious alliance eyes 2 provinces in poll
Pakistan's religious alliance eyes 2 provinces in poll

What lies ahead for Shehbaz Sharif?
What lies ahead for Shehbaz Sharif

Bangladesh sentences 4 to death over war crimes
Bangladesh sentences 4 to death over war crimes

Pakistanis mourn after election rally bombing kills 128
Pakistanis mourn after election rally bombing kills 128






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 