Pakistan’s populist leader ‘sure’ of winning elections

World Bulletin / News Desk
Pakistan needs a “strong and credible government” in the wake of forthcoming general elections to steer the South Asian nuclear state out of simmering political and economic predicaments, the country’s populist leader Imran Khan said.
“The status-quo parties have disappointed the nation in last 70 years. They (parties) have enjoyed power several times one after other but they failed to deliver. That’s why, the nation is eagerly looking for a new option this time”, Khan, a former cricket hero, told Anadolu Agency in an exclusive interview.
He was referring to the two mainstream political parties -- center-left Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) of slain prime minister Benazir Bhutto and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) of three times premier Nawaz Sharif -- which have ruled the country four and three times respectively since 1970.
His right-wing Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) scents victory in July 25 elections. The party seems to emerge as the majority group in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkha (KP) province, where it ruled from 2013 to 2018.
It, however, appears to be neck-to-neck with PML-N in Punjab, the country’s largest province and the political powerbase. Analysts see PTI’s emergence as a populist party in Punjab, which has been a stronghold of PML(N).
“Only a strong government can pull the country out of simmering problems ranging from economy to foreign policy and from law and order to development,” Khan said in response to a question about his course of action in case of a hung parliament on July 25.
“I am sure, Insha’Allah (God willing), we will be in a position to form the government single handedly or with the help of a few coalition partners. But let me make it clear, those coalition partners will neither be PML(N) nor PPP,” Khan, who had won the only cricket world cup for Pakistan in 1992, maintained.
“These two parties have looted the country. Instead of forming the government with their help, I will prefer to sit on opposition benches,” he added.
Rejecting concerns raised by several political parties -- including PML-N and PPP -- over fairness of upcoming elections, Khan said the two parties had sensed their defeat. “That’s why they were trying to create a controversy about fairness as a preemptive step,” he added.
Antonio Guterres calls on both sides to ‘step back from the brink of another devastating conflict’
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says 'strict enforcement of sanctions is critical' to North's denuclearization
Turkey’s removal would result in production break, delays in delivery of nearly 100 F-35s, defense chief says
Al-Hajj was known for his zuhd (ascetism), worship, and mastering of the sciences of Islam
Trump says increasing interest rates is 'taking away our big competitive edge'
Popular protests in Iraq’s southern provinces enter second week after spreading to capital
Trump lawyer alleges payment to newspaper holding model's story was never made
Move is a reaffirmation of longstanding defense ties between the two countries, Pentagon says
Ceasefire was reached under mediation of Egypt and 'international sides', says Hamas spokesperson
Protester was killed in southern city of Najaf, says Iraq’s Health Ministry
Farc members had to deal with widespread popular anger and faced fierce opposition from center-right and right
Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader said 31 people had been aboard the amphibious vessel, known as a duck boat for its wheels that allow it to ride on land in addition to floating low on the water.
After weeks of apparently fruitless negotiations, the United States early this month imposed 25 percent tariffs on approximately $34 billion of Chinese mechanical and technological products -- sparking an immediate response from Beijing, which said it would hit back dollar for dollar.
Today marks the 44th anniversary of Turkey’s military operation on the Mediterranean island
Island divided since 1974, when Turkish army interceded under Ankara’s guarantor status to protect Turkish community
18 children among dead, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry