25 injured in Iran earthquakes

World Bulletin / News Desk
A series of moderate earthquakes in southern and western Iran on Sunday injured an estimated 25 people, state television said.
The strongest of the two had a magnitude of 5.4.
Another 5.9-magnitude quake struck a rural part of the western Kermanshah province at 1007 GMT.
An AFP reporter said that quake was "felt strongly" across the border in Iraq's Sulaymaniyah province.
State television said some damage had been reported in villages and that 25 people had been injured, without giving details of their locations.
Mnuchin arrived in the Argentine capital at the end of a week in which US President Donald Trump has ramped up his inflammatory remarks and threats with regard global trade.
United Nations 2018 survey shows Turkey ranks 53 of 193 countries, up from 68th place in 2016
Antonio Guterres calls on both sides to ‘step back from the brink of another devastating conflict’
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says 'strict enforcement of sanctions is critical' to North's denuclearization
Turkey’s removal would result in production break, delays in delivery of nearly 100 F-35s, defense chief says
Al-Hajj was known for his zuhd (ascetism), worship, and mastering of the sciences of Islam
Trump says increasing interest rates is 'taking away our big competitive edge'
Popular protests in Iraq’s southern provinces enter second week after spreading to capital
Trump lawyer alleges payment to newspaper holding model's story was never made
Move is a reaffirmation of longstanding defense ties between the two countries, Pentagon says
Ceasefire was reached under mediation of Egypt and 'international sides', says Hamas spokesperson
Protester was killed in southern city of Najaf, says Iraq’s Health Ministry
Farc members had to deal with widespread popular anger and faced fierce opposition from center-right and right
Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader said 31 people had been aboard the amphibious vessel, known as a duck boat for its wheels that allow it to ride on land in addition to floating low on the water.
After weeks of apparently fruitless negotiations, the United States early this month imposed 25 percent tariffs on approximately $34 billion of Chinese mechanical and technological products -- sparking an immediate response from Beijing, which said it would hit back dollar for dollar.
Today marks the 44th anniversary of Turkey’s military operation on the Mediterranean island