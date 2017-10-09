Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
21:38, 22 July 2018 Sunday
Asia-Pacific
15:05, 22 July 2018 Sunday

  • Share
25 injured in Iran earthquakes
25 injured in Iran earthquakes

Two quakes struck a remote region near the town of Lar in the southern Hormozgan province shortly after 0500 GMT, according to the US Geological Survey.

World Bulletin / News Desk

A series of moderate earthquakes in southern and western Iran on Sunday injured an estimated 25 people, state television said.

The strongest of the two had a magnitude of 5.4.

Another 5.9-magnitude quake struck a rural part of the western Kermanshah province at 1007 GMT.

An AFP reporter said that quake was "felt strongly" across the border in Iraq's Sulaymaniyah province.

State television said some damage had been reported in villages and that 25 people had been injured, without giving details of their locations.



Related iran earthquake
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Asia-Pacific News
Mnuchin calls on China EU to make tariff concessions
Mnuchin calls on China, EU to make tariff concessions

Mnuchin arrived in the Argentine capital at the end of a week in which US President Donald Trump has ramped up his inflammatory remarks and threats with regard global trade.
Turkey's e-government development scores high
Turkey's e-government development scores high

United Nations 2018 survey shows Turkey ranks 53 of 193 countries, up from 68th place in 2016
UN chief urges Israel Hamas to step back from conflict
UN chief urges Israel, Hamas to step back from conflict

Antonio Guterres calls on both sides to ‘step back from the brink of another devastating conflict’
US urges Security Council to maintain N Korea pressure
US urges Security Council to maintain N.Korea pressure

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says 'strict enforcement of sanctions is critical' to North's denuclearization
Mattis opposes bid to remove Turkey from F-35 prog
Mattis opposes bid to remove Turkey from F-35 prog.

Turkey’s removal would result in production break, delays in delivery of nearly 100 F-35s, defense chief says
Mauritanian Islamic scholar al-Hajj dies at age 105
Mauritanian Islamic scholar al-Hajj dies at age 105

Al-Hajj was known for his zuhd (ascetism), worship, and mastering of the sciences of Islam
Trump continues to rip Fed over interest rate hikes
Trump continues to rip Fed over interest rate hikes

Trump says increasing interest rates is 'taking away our big competitive edge'
Demos erupt in Iraq s southern Dhi Qar Basra provinces
Demos erupt in Iraq’s southern Dhi Qar, Basra provinces

Popular protests in Iraq’s southern provinces enter second week after spreading to capital
Trump lawyer secretly taped Playboy model conversation
Trump lawyer secretly taped Playboy model conversation

Trump lawyer alleges payment to newspaper holding model's story was never made
US to provide 200 million in security aid to Ukraine
US to provide $200 million in security aid to Ukraine

Move is a reaffirmation of longstanding defense ties between the two countries, Pentagon says
Israel Palestinian movements reach ceasefire
Israel, Palestinian movements reach ceasefire

Ceasefire was reached under mediation of Egypt and 'international sides', says Hamas spokesperson
One dead as protests continue in Iraq
One dead as protests continue in Iraq

Protester was killed in southern city of Najaf, says Iraq’s Health Ministry
Ex-Colombian guerrillas sworn into Congress
Ex-Colombian guerrillas sworn into Congress

Farc members had to deal with widespread popular anger and faced fierce opposition from center-right and right
13 dead as tourist boat sinks in US lake
13 dead as tourist boat sinks in US lake

Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader said 31 people had been aboard the amphibious vessel, known as a duck boat for its wheels that allow it to ride on land in addition to floating low on the water.
Trump threatens tariffs on Chinese imports
Trump threatens tariffs on Chinese imports

After weeks of apparently fruitless negotiations, the United States early this month imposed 25 percent tariffs on approximately $34 billion of Chinese mechanical and technological products -- sparking an immediate response from Beijing, which said it would hit back dollar for dollar.
Thousands join dawn vigil to mark Turkish op in Cyprus
Thousands join dawn vigil to mark Turkish op in Cyprus

Today marks the 44th anniversary of Turkey’s military operation on the Mediterranean island  

News

Strong 6.2-magnitude earthquake rocks Afghanistan
Strong 6 2-magnitude earthquake rocks Afghanistan

US: Magnitude-4.5 earthquake strikes near Los Angeles
US Magnitude-4 5 earthquake strikes near Los Angeles

5.2-magnitude earthquake shakes southwestern Iran
5 2-magnitude earthquake shakes southwestern Iran

Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes southeastern Turkey
Magnitude 5 1 earthquake strikes southeastern Turkey

10 deadliest earthquakes in history
10 deadliest earthquakes in history

2 killed, more than 100 others injured in Taiwan quake
2 killed more than 100 others injured in Taiwan quake

Turkey affirms Iran's importance amid US sanctions
Turkey affirms Iran's importance amid US sanctions

Iran says its advisors still in southern Syria
Iran says its advisors still in southern Syria

Iranian health minister warns against US sanctions
Iranian health minister warns against US sanctions

Saudi Arabia calls for Iran policy change
Saudi Arabia calls for Iran policy change

Strange alliance of Trump hawks and exile group poses threat to Iran
Strange alliance of Trump hawks and exile group poses threat

Pompeo urges EU to get tough on Iran
Pompeo urges EU to get tough on Iran






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 