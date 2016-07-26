15:29, 22 July 2018 Sunday

Turkish minister dubs G20 summit ‘extremely fruitful’

World Bulletin / News Desk

Serious warnings about the protectionist trade policies were voiced at the G20 Meeting of Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors, Turkey's Treasury and Finance Minister said in the Argentinian capital on Sunday.

Berat Albayrak said the summit is held at a time when the trade balances have been redefined and the global economy has faced with a tough test with increasing protectionism.

"The protectionist trade policies are likely to cause new troubles both in the productivity and in the fields of production and employment," he said.

"For us, it was a remarkable and crucial meeting including an intense economic diplomacy," Albayrak said, noting that he had bilateral discussions with his counterparts from the U.S., EU, China, Germany, France, Brazil, South Korea, Indonesia and other countries.

"In this sense, the G20 summit was extremely fruitful with a strong communication," the minister added.

Pointing out Turkey's domestic, regional and global economic policies, Albayrak stressed that Turkey demonstrated how the country pursues sharing, win-win-based, active and dynamic policies -- thanks to the projects until today.

"Turkey will experience a much more powerful period in which it will not live what [problems] it lived in the past with a new development program, budget plan and macroprudential policies," he said.

Albayrak noted that he found the chance to explain Turkey's transformation and development success stories, while he attended a session as a main speaker to talk about Turkey's infrastructure investments -- valued more than $400 billion -- over the past 15 years.

"Indeed, we have seen a great favor by the audience," he added.