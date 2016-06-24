Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
21:38, 22 July 2018 Sunday
Europe
Update: 15:41, 22 July 2018 Sunday

  • Share
UK to refuse Brexit bill without trade deal
UK to refuse Brexit bill without trade deal

Dominic Raab, who replaced David Davis earlier this month after he quit the role in protest over the government's Brexit strategy, said "some conditionality between the two" was needed.

World Bulletin / News Desk

Britain will only pay its EU divorce bill if the bloc agrees the framework for a future trade deal, the new Brexit Secretary warned in an interview published Sunday.

"Article 50 requires, as we negotiate the withdrawal agreement, that there's a future framework for our new relationship going forward, so the two are linked," Raab told the Sunday Telegraph, referring to the EU treaty mechanism used to trigger Brexit.

"You can't have one side fulfilling its side of the bargain and the other side not, or going slow, or failing to commit on its side."

Britain is set to leave the European Union on March 30 next year.

The two sides want to strike an initial withdrawal agreement by late October, in order to give parliament enough time to endorse it, before reaching a broader deal on their future relationship.

The British government has sent mixed signals so far on its divorce bill.

Prime Minister Theresa May agreed in December to a financial settlement totalling £35 to £39 billion ($46-51 billion, 39-44 billion euros) that ministers said depended on agreeing future trade ties.

But cabinet members have cast doubt on the position.

Finance minister Philip Hammond said shortly afterwards he found it "inconceivable" Britain would not pay its bill, which he described as "not a credible scenario".

Raab met the EU's top negotiator Michel Barnier for the first time this week and will return for further talks on Thursday.

Following the meeting Barnier said the priority in talks should be on finalising the initial agreement.

Meanwhile the European Commission, the EU's executive arm, warned remaining member states and businesses to "step up preparations" for no deal.

Raab told the BBC on Sunday the withdrawal agreement could be reached by October if the bloc matched Britain's "energy, ambition and pragmatism".

But he reiterated it was also increasing no-deal planning.

May's blueprint for the future relationship, formally unveiled in early July, envisages a free trade area for goods through a "facilitated customs arrangement" alongside a "common rulebook" with the EU.

It has faced severe criticism, including from within her own cabinet and Conservative Party, for keeping Britain too close to Europe.

Former foreign secretary Boris Johnson and Davis both resigned in opposition.

A new YouGov poll published by the Sunday Times showed just 12 percent of people backed the proposals as "good" for Britain while 43 percent thought they were "bad".

Amid a growing backlash, 38 percent of respondents said they would back a new right-wing party committed to Brexit.



Related britain EU brexit
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
Mnuchin calls on China EU to make tariff concessions
Mnuchin calls on China, EU to make tariff concessions

Mnuchin arrived in the Argentine capital at the end of a week in which US President Donald Trump has ramped up his inflammatory remarks and threats with regard global trade.
Turkey's e-government development scores high
Turkey's e-government development scores high

United Nations 2018 survey shows Turkey ranks 53 of 193 countries, up from 68th place in 2016
UN chief urges Israel Hamas to step back from conflict
UN chief urges Israel, Hamas to step back from conflict

Antonio Guterres calls on both sides to ‘step back from the brink of another devastating conflict’
US urges Security Council to maintain N Korea pressure
US urges Security Council to maintain N.Korea pressure

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says 'strict enforcement of sanctions is critical' to North's denuclearization
Mattis opposes bid to remove Turkey from F-35 prog
Mattis opposes bid to remove Turkey from F-35 prog.

Turkey’s removal would result in production break, delays in delivery of nearly 100 F-35s, defense chief says
Mauritanian Islamic scholar al-Hajj dies at age 105
Mauritanian Islamic scholar al-Hajj dies at age 105

Al-Hajj was known for his zuhd (ascetism), worship, and mastering of the sciences of Islam
Trump continues to rip Fed over interest rate hikes
Trump continues to rip Fed over interest rate hikes

Trump says increasing interest rates is 'taking away our big competitive edge'
Demos erupt in Iraq s southern Dhi Qar Basra provinces
Demos erupt in Iraq’s southern Dhi Qar, Basra provinces

Popular protests in Iraq’s southern provinces enter second week after spreading to capital
Trump lawyer secretly taped Playboy model conversation
Trump lawyer secretly taped Playboy model conversation

Trump lawyer alleges payment to newspaper holding model's story was never made
US to provide 200 million in security aid to Ukraine
US to provide $200 million in security aid to Ukraine

Move is a reaffirmation of longstanding defense ties between the two countries, Pentagon says
Israel Palestinian movements reach ceasefire
Israel, Palestinian movements reach ceasefire

Ceasefire was reached under mediation of Egypt and 'international sides', says Hamas spokesperson
One dead as protests continue in Iraq
One dead as protests continue in Iraq

Protester was killed in southern city of Najaf, says Iraq’s Health Ministry
Ex-Colombian guerrillas sworn into Congress
Ex-Colombian guerrillas sworn into Congress

Farc members had to deal with widespread popular anger and faced fierce opposition from center-right and right
13 dead as tourist boat sinks in US lake
13 dead as tourist boat sinks in US lake

Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader said 31 people had been aboard the amphibious vessel, known as a duck boat for its wheels that allow it to ride on land in addition to floating low on the water.
Trump threatens tariffs on Chinese imports
Trump threatens tariffs on Chinese imports

After weeks of apparently fruitless negotiations, the United States early this month imposed 25 percent tariffs on approximately $34 billion of Chinese mechanical and technological products -- sparking an immediate response from Beijing, which said it would hit back dollar for dollar.
Thousands join dawn vigil to mark Turkish op in Cyprus
Thousands join dawn vigil to mark Turkish op in Cyprus

Today marks the 44th anniversary of Turkey’s military operation on the Mediterranean island  

News

Which states reacted over Israel's Jewish law?
Which states reacted over Israel's Jewish law

EU urges Israel to revisit plan to raze Khan al-Ahmar
EU urges Israel to revisit plan to raze Khan al-Ahmar

Google ‘intends’ to appeal EU's $5B fine
Google intends to appeal EU's 5B fine

Juncker Plan surpasses investment target of €315B
Juncker Plan surpasses investment target of 315B

Google braces for huge EU fine over Android
Google braces for huge EU fine over Android

EU, Japan ink trade deal
EU Japan ink trade deal

May's party denies 'cheating' in Brexit parliament vote
May's party denies 'cheating' in Brexit parliament vote

Tory MP calls for Brexit referendum rerun
Tory MP calls for Brexit referendum rerun

UK's official Brexit campaign fined, referred to police
UK's official Brexit campaign fined referred to police

Britain's Brexit dilemma
Britain's Brexit dilemma

Trump stokes Britain's Brexit turmoil at start of visit
Trump stokes Britain's Brexit turmoil at start of visit

Airbus chief urges EU support for UK's Brexit offer
Airbus chief urges EU support for UK's Brexit offer

British court releases FETO coup bid suspect on bail
British court releases FETO coup bid suspect on bail

Britain to send extra 440 troops to Afghanistan
Britain to send extra 440 troops to Afghanistan

Britain's trade options after Brexit
Britain's trade options after Brexit

Post-Turkey polls, UK seeks continued close association
Post-Turkey polls UK seeks continued close association

MPs vote on expanding London's Heathrow airport
MPs vote on expanding London's Heathrow airport

Britain eases visa rules with eye on post-Brexit migration plan
Britain eases visa rules with eye on post-Brexit migration plan






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 