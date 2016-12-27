645 suicides prevented over Istanbul bridges in 3 years

World Bulletin / News Desk
Turkish police have saved 645 people from jumping off the bridges in Istanbul over the last three years, according to security sources.
In 2015, Istanbul’s Security Directorate set up a “negotiation team,” affiliated to the police department, responsible for the bridges in the city and to prevent the suicide attempts over July 15 Martyrs' Bridge, Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge and Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge.
Comprising of 24 police officers, the team received training on psychology, crisis communication, persuasion, body language and anger control.
Mehmet Ali Demir, a team member, said their first objective is to get to know the person who is attempting suicide.
Demir said they set a negotiation method in accordance with the information obtained through background checks.
“First of all, we disperse the curious eyes around at the scene. We do not get into any physical contact with the person being negotiated for up to one and a half hour,” Saadettin Cakir, another team member, told Anadolu Agency.
Cakir said a youth, whom he once saved from committing suicide, came with his university diploma to thank him.
“A university student was hanging down from bridge, holding the safety rails. I noticed that his arms were tired and sliding down gradually during the negotiation.
“When I asked him, 'Do you want me to pull you up?', he replied, ‘Save me, brother.’ At that moment I [...] pulled him up,” Cakir said.
Fikret Erdogan, another police officer, said it is vitally important to determine the reason leading to the suicide attempt.
Istanbul police's 'negotiation team' works to discourage those attempting off bridges in Istanbul
Breaking his silence over the snapshot that caused outrage during the tournament, the Arsenal midfielder said in a statement on Twitter that he was loyal to both his Turkish and German origins and insisted he did not intend to make a political statement.
Protectionist trade policies are likely to cause new troubles in productivity, production, employment, says finance minister
Turkish construction company Limak rejects reports on media, social media
Counterterrorism operations conducted in rural areas of southeastern Hakkari province
Airstrikes conducted in Turkey’s southeast and northern Iraq
Berat Albayrak to also hold talks with South Korean, Chinese and Brazilian ministers in Buenos Aires
Devlet Bahceli says: Israel moving step by step towards disaster, playing with fire and also regional and global balances
Controversial televangelist faces numerous charges, including forming a criminal organization and terrorism offenses
Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Moldova's Igor Dodon confirm importance of strengthening bilateral ties
Solution on Cyprus would help E.Mediterranean become area of security, stability, cooperation, says Recep Tayyip Erdogan
'I have personal faith in the Turkish people's commitment to justice. The court will do right thing', says senior US official
Deputy ministers appointed to ministries of justice, culture, transport, sports and health
Diplomatic sources say possible sanctions on Iran under US decision to withdraw from nuclear deal are important for Turkey
Turkish presidential spokesperson marks 44th anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation to protect island's Turkish population
In a joint statement, the two countries said their foreign ministers met on the sidelines of last week's NATO summit in Brussels and "agreed to normalise the diplomatic relations between the Netherlands and Turkey.