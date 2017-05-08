09:12, 23 July 2018 Monday

11 terrorists neutralized in Turkey, northern Iraq

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish army has neutralized 11 terrorists during anti-terror operations in eastern Turkey and northern Iraq, according to the military on Monday.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

In a post on its official Twitter account, Turkish General Staff said airstrikes were conducted between Saturday and Sunday in eastern Hakkari and Erzincan provinces and Avasin-Basyan regions in northern Iraq.

Turkish airstrikes in these regions generally target PKK terrorists.

Airstrikes on PKK targets in northern Iraq have been carried out regularly since July 2015, when the PKK resumed its decades-long armed campaign.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey as well as the U.S. and the EU. In its terror campaign against Turkey, which has lasted for more than three decades, over 40,000 people including women and children have been killed.