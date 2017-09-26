Update: 10:12, 23 July 2018 Monday

US drones kill 3 in Yemen’s Marib

World Bulletin / News Desk

U.S. drones reportedly struck a house in Yemen's central province of Marib, killing three armed fighters and injuring one.

According to a security officer, who requested anonymity due to safety concerns, the armed group was in a meeting when it was targeted in the Rawda district.

Their identities have not been determined yet.

U.S. authorities have yet to make a statement on the matter.

The U.S. frequently uses armed drones to conduct military operations against various armed groups in Yemen.

The U.S. administration, however, notes in the statements that the operations are carried out against the al-Qaeda militants within the scope of the fight against terror.

Yemen has been wracked by conflict since 2014, when Shia Houthi rebels overran much of the country, including capital Sanaa.

The conflict escalated in 2015 when Saudi Arabia and its Sunni-Arab allies -- who accuse the Houthis of serving as Iranian proxies -- launched a massive air campaign in Yemen aimed at rolling back Houthi gains and shoring up the country’s pro-Saudi government.