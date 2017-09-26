Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
13:35, 23 July 2018 Monday
Middle East
Update: 10:12, 23 July 2018 Monday

  • Share
US drones kill 3 in Yemen’s Marib
US drones kill 3 in Yemen’s Marib

Armed group struck, identities yet to be confirmed

World Bulletin / News Desk

U.S. drones reportedly struck a house in Yemen's central province of Marib, killing three armed fighters and injuring one.

According to a security officer, who requested anonymity due to safety concerns, the armed group was in a meeting when it was targeted in the Rawda district.

Their identities have not been determined yet.

U.S. authorities have yet to make a statement on the matter.

The U.S. frequently uses armed drones to conduct military operations against various armed groups in Yemen.

The U.S. administration, however, notes in the statements that the operations are carried out against the al-Qaeda militants within the scope of the fight against terror.

Yemen has been wracked by conflict since 2014, when Shia Houthi rebels overran much of the country, including capital Sanaa.

The conflict escalated in 2015 when Saudi Arabia and its Sunni-Arab allies -- who accuse the Houthis of serving as Iranian proxies -- launched a massive air campaign in Yemen aimed at rolling back Houthi gains and shoring up the country’s pro-Saudi government.



Related yemen US drone
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
2 Palestinians injured by Israeli airstrike in Gaza
2 Palestinians injured by Israeli airstrike in Gaza

Israeli airstrike targets Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza Strip
15 ISIL terrorists killed in Iraq s Diyala
15 ISIL terrorists killed in Iraq’s Diyala

3 vehicles belonging to ISIL terrorists destroyed in airstrike
Erbil's governorate building attacked by gunmen
Erbil's governorate building attacked by gunmen

Gunmen broke into the building and opened fire
Toronto shooting leaves 2 dead 13 hurt
Toronto shooting leaves 2 dead, 13 hurt

Police said the suspect was also dead, and The Toronto Star quoted Police Chief Mark Saunders as saying there had been "an exchange of gunfire."
Trump tells Rouhani to not threaten US again
Trump tells Rouhani to not threaten US again

U.S. president warns of consequences if Iran threatens his country again
Mnuchin calls on China EU to make tariff concessions
Mnuchin calls on China, EU to make tariff concessions

Mnuchin arrived in the Argentine capital at the end of a week in which US President Donald Trump has ramped up his inflammatory remarks and threats with regard global trade.
Turkey's e-government development scores high
Turkey's e-government development scores high

United Nations 2018 survey shows Turkey ranks 53 of 193 countries, up from 68th place in 2016
UN chief urges Israel Hamas to step back from conflict
UN chief urges Israel, Hamas to step back from conflict

Antonio Guterres calls on both sides to ‘step back from the brink of another devastating conflict’
US urges Security Council to maintain N Korea pressure
US urges Security Council to maintain N.Korea pressure

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says 'strict enforcement of sanctions is critical' to North's denuclearization
Mattis opposes bid to remove Turkey from F-35 prog
Mattis opposes bid to remove Turkey from F-35 prog.

Turkey’s removal would result in production break, delays in delivery of nearly 100 F-35s, defense chief says
Mauritanian Islamic scholar al-Hajj dies at age 105
Mauritanian Islamic scholar al-Hajj dies at age 105

Al-Hajj was known for his zuhd (ascetism), worship, and mastering of the sciences of Islam
Trump continues to rip Fed over interest rate hikes
Trump continues to rip Fed over interest rate hikes

Trump says increasing interest rates is 'taking away our big competitive edge'
Demos erupt in Iraq s southern Dhi Qar Basra provinces
Demos erupt in Iraq’s southern Dhi Qar, Basra provinces

Popular protests in Iraq’s southern provinces enter second week after spreading to capital
Trump lawyer secretly taped Playboy model conversation
Trump lawyer secretly taped Playboy model conversation

Trump lawyer alleges payment to newspaper holding model's story was never made
US to provide 200 million in security aid to Ukraine
US to provide $200 million in security aid to Ukraine

Move is a reaffirmation of longstanding defense ties between the two countries, Pentagon says
Israel Palestinian movements reach ceasefire
Israel, Palestinian movements reach ceasefire

Ceasefire was reached under mediation of Egypt and 'international sides', says Hamas spokesperson

News

Drones Are Here to Stay
Drones Are Here to Stay

Saudi Arabia imposes drone restrictions
Saudi Arabia imposes drone restrictions

Israeli drone crashes in southern Lebanon
Israeli drone crashes in southern Lebanon

Drone strike kills 3 civilians in central Yemen
Drone strike kills 3 civilians in central Yemen

Drone films terrorists plant bombs to kill civilians
Drone films terrorists plant bombs to kill civilians

Israel downs Iranian drone from Syria
Israel downs Iranian drone from Syria

Yemen officials raise alarm over dengue fever outbreak
Yemen officials raise alarm over dengue fever outbreak

Saudi air defenses intercept missile from Yemen
Saudi air defenses intercept missile from Yemen

Second police officer killed in 1 week in Yemen’s Aden
Second police officer killed in 1 week in Yemen s

Cholera deaths in war-torn Yemen surpass 2,300
Cholera deaths in war-torn Yemen surpass 2 300

One killed as Yemeni VP’s convoy hits bomb in Marib
One killed as Yemeni VP s convoy hits bomb in

Yemen’s Hadi has no regrets about seeking Saudi help
Yemen s Hadi has no regrets about seeking Saudi help

Mnuchin calls on China, EU to make tariff concessions
Mnuchin calls on China EU to make tariff concessions

US urges Security Council to maintain N.Korea pressure
US urges Security Council to maintain N Korea pressure

Trump set to raise tariffs on China to $500B
Trump set to raise tariffs on China to 500B

Trump lawyer secretly taped Playboy model conversation
Trump lawyer secretly taped Playboy model conversation

'US respects Turkish legal system in pastor case'
US respects Turkish legal system in pastor case'

US to provide $200 million in security aid to Ukraine
US to provide 200 million in security aid to Ukraine






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 