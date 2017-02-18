Press agenda on July 23

World Bulletin / News Desk
TURKEY
ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend Justice and Development (AK) Party’s Central Executive Board (MYK) meeting.
ANKARA - TurkStat to release consumer confidence index for July.
ANKARA - Ministry of Industry and Technology to release patent and trademark statistics for June.
TURKISH REPUBLIC OF NORTHERN CYPRUS
LEFKOSA - President Mustafa Akinci to receive UN envoy Jane Holl Lute for Cyprus talks.
GERMANY
BERLIN - Foreign Minister Heiko Maas to meet British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt for talks on Brexit, EU and other international issues.
USA
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump to deliver speech at Made in America Product Showcase event.
SYRIA
ALEPPO/IDLIB/HOMS - Desk to monitor Syrian civil war.
ETHIOPIA
ADDIS ABABA - African Union to launch study on benefits and challenges of free movement of persons in Africa.
KENYA
NAIROBI - Kenyan engineers to protest against influx of Chinese engineers.
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.