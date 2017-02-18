Update: 09:48, 23 July 2018 Monday

Press agenda on July 23

World Bulletin / News Desk

TURKEY

ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend Justice and Development (AK) Party’s Central Executive Board (MYK) meeting.

ANKARA - TurkStat to release consumer confidence index for July.

ANKARA - Ministry of Industry and Technology to release patent and trademark statistics for June.

TURKISH REPUBLIC OF NORTHERN CYPRUS

LEFKOSA - President Mustafa Akinci to receive UN envoy Jane Holl Lute for Cyprus talks.

GERMANY

BERLIN - Foreign Minister Heiko Maas to meet British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt for talks on Brexit, EU and other international issues.

USA

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump to deliver speech at Made in America Product Showcase event.

SYRIA

ALEPPO/IDLIB/HOMS - Desk to monitor Syrian civil war.

ETHIOPIA

ADDIS ABABA - African Union to launch study on benefits and challenges of free movement of persons in Africa.

KENYA

NAIROBI - Kenyan engineers to protest against influx of Chinese engineers.