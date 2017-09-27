Today in History July 23

|1627
|
|Sir George Calvert arrives in Newfoundland to develop his land grant.
|1637
|
|King Charles of England hands over the American colony of Massachusetts to Sir Ferdinando Gorges, one of the founders of the Council of New England.
|1664
|
|Wealthy, non-church members in Massachusetts are given the right to vote.
|1793
|
|The French garrison at Mainz, Germany, falls to the Prussians.
|1803
|
|Irish patriots throughout the country rebel against Union with Great Britain.
|1829
|
|William A. Burt patents his "typographer," an early typewriter.
|1849
|
|German rebels in Baden capitulate to the Prussians.
|1863
|
|Bill Anderson and his Confederate Bushwhackers gut the railway station at Renick, Missouri.
|1865
|
|William Booth founds the Salvation Army.
|1868
|
|The 14th Amendment is ratified, granting citizenship to African Americans.
|1885
|
|Ulysses S. Grant dies of throat cancer at the age of 63.
|1894
|
|Japanese troops take over the Korean imperial palace.
|1903
|
|The Ford Motor Company sells its first automobile, the Model A.
|1944
|
|Soviet troops take Lublin, Poland as the German army retreats.
|1962
|
|The Geneva Conference on Laos forbids the United States to invade eastern Laos.
|1995
|
|Two astronomers, Alan Hale in New Mexico and Thomas Bopp in Arizona, almost simultaneously discover a comet.