Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
13:35, 23 July 2018 Monday
History
Update: 10:30, 23 July 2018 Monday

  • Share
Today in History July 23
Today in History July 23

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.

1627   Sir George Calvert arrives in Newfoundland to develop his land grant.
1637   King Charles of England hands over the American colony of Massachusetts to Sir Ferdinando Gorges, one of the founders of the Council of New England.
1664   Wealthy, non-church members in Massachusetts are given the right to vote.
1793   The French garrison at Mainz, Germany, falls to the Prussians.
1803   Irish patriots throughout the country rebel against Union with Great Britain.
1829   William A. Burt patents his "typographer," an early typewriter.
1849   German rebels in Baden capitulate to the Prussians.
1863   Bill Anderson and his Confederate Bushwhackers gut the railway station at Renick, Missouri.
1865   William Booth founds the Salvation Army.
1868   The 14th Amendment is ratified, granting citizenship to African Americans.
1885   Ulysses S. Grant dies of throat cancer at the age of 63.
1894   Japanese troops take over the Korean imperial palace.
1903   The Ford Motor Company sells its first automobile, the Model A.
1944   Soviet troops take Lublin, Poland as the German army retreats.
1962   The Geneva Conference on Laos forbids the United States to invade eastern Laos.
1995   Two astronomers, Alan Hale in New Mexico and Thomas Bopp in Arizona, almost simultaneously discover a comet.


Related History
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
History News
Today in History July 23
Today in History July 23

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History July 22
Today in History July 22

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History July 21
Today in History July 21

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History July 20
Today in History July 20

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History July 19
Today in History July 19

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History July 17
Today in History July 17

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History July 16
Today in History July 16

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History July 14
Today in History July 14

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History July 13
Today in History July 13

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History July 10
Today in History July 10

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History July 07
Today in History July 07

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History July 06
Today in History July 06

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History July 05
Today in History July 05

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History July 04
Today in History July 04

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History July 03
Today in History July 03

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History July 02
Today in History July 02

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.

News

Today in History July 22
Today in History July 22

Today in History July 21
Today in History July 21

Today in History July 20
Today in History July 20

Today in History July 19
Today in History July 19

Today in History July 17
Today in History July 17

Today in History July 16
Today in History July 16






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 