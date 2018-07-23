Update: 10:41, 23 July 2018 Monday

Jordan informs Russia of White Helmets arrival

World Bulletin / News Desk

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed the situation in Syria with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi over the phone, the ministry said on Sunday.

Safadi informed Lavrov about the arrival of volunteers from the Syrian civil defense agency, also known as White Helmets, to Jordan.

"Safadi, in particular, reported the arrival of 'The White Helmets' to Jordan, who will be sent to some western countries after a short stay," according to a statement published on the ministry's official website.

Lavrov stressed the importance of repatriation of Syrian refugees.

The talk was initiated by Jordan, the ministry said.

In a tweet, Safadi said: "Discussed situation #Syria with #Russia FM Lavrov. We’ll maintain strong coordination to find peaceful solution to crisis that’ll preserve integrity of Syria & Its people accept. Discussed situation #South & Russian ideas for repatriation of refugees. Effective cooperation."

Earlier on Sunday, White Helmets chief Riyad Salih said that the evacuation of the White Helmets members and their families were blocked by the Bashar al-Assad regime, whose forces control Syria’s border with Amman.

“We communicated with the UN and for their safety, evacuation was carried out to Jordan through [Israel-occupied] the Golan Heights,” he said.

On Saturday, Jordan’s Foreign Ministry said it has allowed the UN to organize the passage of some 800 White Helmets members for humanitarian reasons.

Last month, Syrian regime forces launched a wide-ranging military operation -- supported by Russian air power – to recapture the opposition-held Daraa province, triggering a major displacement crisis, with an estimated 350,000 civilians fleeing the province towards areas near the Jordanian border.