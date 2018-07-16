Update: 12:38, 23 July 2018 Monday

2 Palestinians injured by Israeli airstrike in Gaza

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least two Palestinians on Sunday were injured in the northern Gaza Strip during a airstrike launched by Israeli military forces according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Two Palestinians were injured in an Israeli airstrike in the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said in statement.

Meanwhile, In a statement on Twitter, Israeli military forces said arson balloons were launched from the northern Gaza Strip into Israeli territory. Israeli aircraft fired in response.

For almost four months, Palestinians in the Gaza Strip have been holding almost daily demonstrations near the Gaza-Israel buffer zone.

Since the demonstrations began on March 30, more than 140 Palestinian protesters have been martyred -- and thousands more injured -- by Israeli army gunfire.

Protesters demand the “right of return” to their homes and villages in historical Palestine, from which they were driven in 1948 to make way for the new state of Israel.

They also demand an end to Israel’s 11-year blockade of the Gaza Strip, which has gutted the coastal enclave’s economy and deprived its roughly 2 million inhabitants of many basic commodities.