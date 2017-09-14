Worldbulletin News

13:36, 23 July 2018 Monday
Turkey condemns suicide bombing in Afghanistan
Suicide bomber targets vice president's convoy, minutes after it leaves airport

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey on Sunday condemned a suicide bombing that targeted the convoy of Afghan Vice President Abdul Rasheed Dostum in the capital Kabul.

"We condemn the suicide attack that took place in front of Hamid Karzai International Airport right after Dostum's convoy left the airport, after he returned home after 14 months of self-exile in Turkey," said the Foreign Ministry in a statement.

The ministry statement said: "We wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives and convey our condolences to the Afghan people and the State."

The suicide blast rocked the area killing at least 11 people and wounding 14 others.



