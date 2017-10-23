Update: 11:36, 23 July 2018 Monday

15 ISIL terrorists killed in Iraq’s Diyala

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least 15 ISIL terrorists were killed in an airstrike in Iraq’s eastern Diyala province, according to a local security source.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Capt. Habib al-Shammari said the terrorists were killed in an airstrike launched by the Iraqi Air Force based on information that a group of terrorists will attack the region.

Also, three vehicles belonging to ISIL terrorists were destroyed in the airstrike, he added.

Last December, officials in Baghdad declared that ISIL's military presence in the country had been all but destroyed. The group, however, still appears to maintain a limited presence in northern and western Iraq.