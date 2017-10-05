Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
13:35, 23 July 2018 Monday
Economy
Update: 11:56, 23 July 2018 Monday

  • Share
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul goes up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul goes up at open

BIST 100 rises 729.71 points; USD/TRY exchange rate drops to 4.7700

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's stock exchange increased 0.78 percent, or 729.71 points, to open at 94,812.05 points on Monday.

Among all sector indices, the telecommunication index posted the best performance, up 1.65 percent, while the basic metal index came up as worst, down 0.04 percent.

The BIST banking index and the BIST holding index increased 1.22 percent and 0.75 percent, respectively.

On Friday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index closed at 94,082.34, up 1.16 percent, with a trade volume of 6.5 billion Turkish liras ($1.35 billion).

The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate decreased to 4.7700 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) on Monday. It was 4.7810 at Friday's close.

The euro/lira exchange rate decreased to 5.6000, compared to Friday's close of 5.6070.

The price of Brent oil was $72.95 per barrel as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT) Monday.



Related Borsa Istanbul
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Economy News
Turkey's consumer confidence index goes up in July
Turkey's consumer confidence index goes up in July

Consumer confidence index stands at 73.1 this month, compared to 70.3 in June, according to official data
Ryanair profit drops on higher fuel costs pilot pay
Ryanair profit drops on higher fuel costs, pilot pay

Profit after tax slid 22 percent to 309.2 million euros ($362 million) in the three months to the end of June compared with a year earlier.
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul goes up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul goes up at open

BIST 100 rises 729.71 points; USD/TRY exchange rate drops to 4.7700
Government gross debt stock up in June
Government gross debt stock up in June

Last month, central government debt stock surged 19.5 pct year-on-year, reaching $209 billion, says Treasury
Government debt GDP ratio above 86 pct in eurozone
Government debt/GDP ratio above 86 pct in eurozone

Greece posts highest ratio of government debt to GDP at 180 pct in first quarter
Turkey's July exports seem to rise over 20 percent
Turkey's July exports seem to rise over 20 percent

July’s export figure important to catch country's target of $173 billion for 2018, head of exporters' assembly says
African trade bloc urges parties to ratify free trade
African trade bloc urges parties to ratify free trade

COMESA Summit 2018 final communique urges ratification of tripartite free trade agreement  
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

BIST 100 rises 266 points; USD/TRY exchange rate drops to 4.8180
Crude steel production rises in first 6 months
Crude steel production rises in first 6 months

Turkey produced 18.9M tons of crude steel in Jan-June, says country's steel producers association  
Nearly 650 000 houses sold in first half
Nearly 650,000 houses sold in first half

Property sales to foreigners see yearly increase of 23 pct from January to June, according to official report
US opens national security probe into uranium imports
US opens national security probe into uranium imports

US uranium production dropped from 49 percent in 1987 to 5 percent today
Somalia Tunisia join largest African trade bloc
Somalia, Tunisia join largest African trade bloc

Chileshe Kapwepwe from Zambia becomes first woman to head trade bloc
Eurozone annual inflation up in June
Eurozone annual inflation up in June

Last month, inflation among EA19 countries rose to 2 percent, up 1.3 percent from same month last year, says Eurostat
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

BIST 100 climbs 0.10 pct, while Turkish lira gains value against foreign currencies
European demand for passenger cars up 2 9 pct in
European demand for passenger cars up 2.9 pct in H1

Nearly 8.5 million new passenger cars were registered in EU in first half of 2018, says manufacturers' association
EU Japan ink trade deal
EU, Japan ink trade deal

Economic partnership agreement is biggest ever negotiated by EU and will create an open trade zone

News

Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat at open

Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 