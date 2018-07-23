11:00, 23 July 2018 Monday

Erbil's governorate building attacked by gunmen

World Bulletin / News Desk

Gunmen on Monday attacked the governorate building in Erbil, the seat of the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) in northern Iraq.

Two gunmen broke into the building and opened fire on Kurdish forces, according to an Anadolu Agency reporter on the ground.

A Kurdish guard was reportedly injured in the attack.

According to a Kurdish security source, the gunmen were shouting “Allahu Akbar” (God is Greatest) during the attack.

Clashes between security forces and attackers were reported inside the building.

A governorate employee was reportedly taken hostage during the attack.