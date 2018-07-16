Update: 12:55, 23 July 2018 Monday

Israel reportedly strikes military site in Syria

World Bulletin / News Desk

Israeli warplanes reportedly struck a military site in Syria’s western Hama province late Sunday, according to the official SANA news agency.

SANA said, citing a military source, that the Israeli strike in the city of Masyaf had caused only material damage.

There was no comment from the Israeli army on the attack.

Masyaf is reported to house a number of regime chemical weapons facilities.

In the past three months, Israel had carried out several airstrikes targeting Iranian forces in Syria.

Israel frequently accuses Tehran of exploiting the ongoing conflict in Syria -- where Iran supports the ruling Bashar al-Assad regime -- to establish a permanent military presence near Israel’s border.