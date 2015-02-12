Update: 13:16, 23 July 2018 Monday

Turkey's consumer confidence index goes up in July

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish consumers' confidence in the country's economy has gone up in July, rising 4 percent, month-on-month, according to Turkey's statistical authority on Monday.

The consumer confidence index stands at 73.1 this month, while it was 70.3 in June. The index value is figured out in cooperation with the TurkStat and the Central Bank by measuring tendencies of consumers.

Last month, the consumer confidence index rose 0.6 percent from 69.9 in May. Since the beginning of this year, the index value hovered between 73.1 and 69.9 -- highest this month and lowest in May.