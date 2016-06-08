Worldbulletin News

7 killed, 8 injured in mosque bomb attack in Nigeria
7 killed, 8 injured in mosque bomb attack in Nigeria

Suicide bomber sneaked into mosque in Konduga town, resident says

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least seven worshipers were killed and eight others injured on Monday in a suspected suicide bombing at a mosque in northeastern Nigeria, eyewitnesses and residents said.

A male suicide bomber sneaked into a mosque in Konduga, a restive town near Maiduguri, capital of Borno State and heartland of Boko Haram insurgency.

"The bomber entered into the mosque at about 5 a.m. [local time] and detonated the bomb tied to his body while worshipers were offering their prayers. I joined others to evacuate seven bodies from the mosque. Eight people were also injured," Sheriff Moh'd, a resident told Anadolu Agency.

Eyewitness Abba Sunoma said he saw seven mangled bodies of worshipers brought out of rubbles of the mosque after the blast.

He said he was a few meters away from the mosque when the blast occurred.

A local official not authorized to speak over the incident told Anadolu Agency that the injured had been shifted to a public hospital in Maiduguri. He also confirmed eight people had been killed.

Neither the police nor military has issued any official confirmation on the incident.

No group has claimed responsibility yet but residents blame Boko Haram which has previously carried out similar attacks.

The blast was the first in three months, after a suicide bombing killed five local security personnel guiding a camp for displaced victims of Boko Haram in the town.



