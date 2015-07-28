Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
21:28, 23 July 2018 Monday
Palestine
15:41, 23 July 2018 Monday

  • Share
UN refugee agency employees protest in Gaza City
UN refugee agency employees protest in Gaza City

UNRWA employees in Gaza blast cash-strapped agency’s plan to terminate contracts of dozens of workers

World Bulletin / News Desk

Employees of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) demonstrated outside the agency’s Gaza City office on Monday to protest plans to terminate the contracts of dozens of workers in the UNRWA’s emergency program.

At the protest, demonstrators condemned the planned dismissals and called for the sacking of UNRWA Operations Director in Gaza Mathias Shamali.

“UNRWA should find a solution to its financial problems that doesn’t involve sacking employees,” Amir al-Mishal of the UNRWA Employees Union in Gaza said at the protest.

According to al-Mishal, UNRWA recently discontinued its psychological health program, which had provided direct psychological services for Palestinian refugees and had employed 430 workers.

According to union officials, UNRWA has also terminated the contracts of dozens of its engineers in recent months.

Established in 1949, UNRWA provides critical aid to Palestinian refugees displaced by successive conflicts and who are now living in the blockaded Gaza Strip, the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria.

Earlier this year, the U.S. suspended over half of the annual funding -- $65 million out of $125 million -- earmarked for the refugee agency.

The move came after the Palestinian leadership in Ramallah ruled out any U.S. role in the peace process in retaliation for U.S. President Donald Trump's unilateral decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital.



Related UN Gaza
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Palestine News
UN refugee agency employees protest in Gaza City
UN refugee agency employees protest in Gaza City

UNRWA employees in Gaza blast cash-strapped agency’s plan to terminate contracts of dozens of workers
2 Palestinians injured by Israeli airstrike in Gaza
2 Palestinians injured by Israeli airstrike in Gaza

Israeli airstrike targets Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza Strip
15 ISIL terrorists killed in Iraq s Diyala
15 ISIL terrorists killed in Iraq’s Diyala

3 vehicles belonging to ISIL terrorists destroyed in airstrike
Erbil's governorate building attacked by gunmen
Erbil's governorate building attacked by gunmen

Gunmen broke into the building and opened fire
Toronto shooting leaves 2 dead 13 hurt
Toronto shooting leaves 2 dead, 13 hurt

Police said the suspect was also dead, and The Toronto Star quoted Police Chief Mark Saunders as saying there had been "an exchange of gunfire."
Trump tells Rouhani to not threaten US again
Trump tells Rouhani to not threaten US again

U.S. president warns of consequences if Iran threatens his country again
Mnuchin calls on China EU to make tariff concessions
Mnuchin calls on China, EU to make tariff concessions

Mnuchin arrived in the Argentine capital at the end of a week in which US President Donald Trump has ramped up his inflammatory remarks and threats with regard global trade.
Turkey's e-government development scores high
Turkey's e-government development scores high

United Nations 2018 survey shows Turkey ranks 53 of 193 countries, up from 68th place in 2016
UN chief urges Israel Hamas to step back from conflict
UN chief urges Israel, Hamas to step back from conflict

Antonio Guterres calls on both sides to ‘step back from the brink of another devastating conflict’
US urges Security Council to maintain N Korea pressure
US urges Security Council to maintain N.Korea pressure

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says 'strict enforcement of sanctions is critical' to North's denuclearization
Mattis opposes bid to remove Turkey from F-35 prog
Mattis opposes bid to remove Turkey from F-35 prog.

Turkey’s removal would result in production break, delays in delivery of nearly 100 F-35s, defense chief says
Mauritanian Islamic scholar al-Hajj dies at age 105
Mauritanian Islamic scholar al-Hajj dies at age 105

Al-Hajj was known for his zuhd (ascetism), worship, and mastering of the sciences of Islam
Trump continues to rip Fed over interest rate hikes
Trump continues to rip Fed over interest rate hikes

Trump says increasing interest rates is 'taking away our big competitive edge'
Demos erupt in Iraq s southern Dhi Qar Basra provinces
Demos erupt in Iraq’s southern Dhi Qar, Basra provinces

Popular protests in Iraq’s southern provinces enter second week after spreading to capital
Trump lawyer secretly taped Playboy model conversation
Trump lawyer secretly taped Playboy model conversation

Trump lawyer alleges payment to newspaper holding model's story was never made
US to provide 200 million in security aid to Ukraine
US to provide $200 million in security aid to Ukraine

Move is a reaffirmation of longstanding defense ties between the two countries, Pentagon says

News

Israel to reopen Gaza goods crossing if calm holds
Israel to reopen Gaza goods crossing if calm holds

Two Palestinians in Gaza Strip killed by Israeli forces
Two Palestinians in Gaza Strip killed by Israeli forces

Israel’s Lieberman threatens ‘painful’ Gaza offensive
Israel s Lieberman threatens painful Gaza offensive

Israel hits Gaza Strip, killing Palestinian, injuring 3
Israel hits Gaza Strip killing Palestinian injuring 3

142 Palestinians martyred since Gaza rallies began
142 Palestinians martyred since Gaza rallies began

Israeli forces killed medic Razan al-Najjar on Purpose
Israeli forces killed medic Razan al-Najjar on Purpose

Libyan PM urges rivals to adhere to election plan
Libyan PM urges rivals to adhere to election plan

UN chief urges Israel, Hamas to step back from conflict
UN chief urges Israel Hamas to step back from conflict

UN urges Iraq to 'fully respect' protests
UN urges Iraq to 'fully respect' protests

UN peace envoy arrives in Gaza amid tension
UN peace envoy arrives in Gaza amid tension

UN envoy arrives in Aden for Yemen peace talks
UN envoy arrives in Aden for Yemen peace talks

North Korea welcomes UN aid official
North Korea welcomes UN aid official






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 