3rd convoy of evacuees from Quneitra arrive in Idlib

World Bulletin / News Desk

A third convoy of evacuees from Syria’s southwestern Quneitra province arrived in opposition-held Idlib province on Monday, in line with an agreement between the Bashar al-Assad regime and armed opposition groups.

The convoy of 46 buses and 29 vehicles carried around 1,893 evacuees, according to an Anadolu Agency reporter in the region.

The evacuees were taken to temporary refugee centers in Idlib and Aleppo’s western countryside.

So far, some 6,000 people have been evacuated from Quneitra to Idlib.

Under the deal, more convoys are expected to follow from the southwestern province, which is located adjacent to the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights region.

The agreement provides opposition fighters with a safe exit to Idlib in exchange for surrendering their heavy weapons.

A similar deal was implemented recently in Syria’s southwestern Daraa province, according to which regime forces -- along with Russian military police -- were allowed to deploy along the nearby border with Jordan.

Syria has only just begun to emerge from a devastating conflict that began in 2011 when the Assad regime cracked down on demonstrators with unexpected ferocity.