Update: 16:27, 23 July 2018 Monday

Israeli PM to meet Russian FM in Moscow for Syria talks

World Bulletin / News Desk

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov later Monday to discuss the latest developments regarding Syria and Iran, according to Israeli daily Haaretz.

Russian Military Chief-of-Staff Valery Vasilyevich Gerasimov will also attend the discussion.

Speaking at a weekly cabinet meeting, Netanyahu said Monday’s meeting was being held at the request of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The talks, Netanyahu said in a statement, would tackle “regional issues -- first and foremost, the situation in Syria”.

Monday’s meeting will come one day after Israeli warplanes reportedly struck a military installation in Syria’s central-west Hama province.

Israel frequently accuses Tehran of exploiting the ongoing conflict in Syria -- where Iran supports the ruling Assad regime -- to establish a permanent military presence near Israel’s borders.

While Russia also supports the Syrian regime, it remains in close communication with Israeli military officials in order to avert potential clashes.