16:49, 23 July 2018 Monday

Police nabs suspect hiding drugs in stomach

World Bulletin / News Desk

Police at Istanbul's Ataturk Airport have arrested a German national trying to smuggle cocaine in capsules hidden in his stomach and intestine, a police source said Monday.

Police released X-ray images of the suspect, identified by initials S.D.A , who arrived in Turkey from Venezuela, showing 54 capsules he had swallowed filled with nearly 1.3 kilograms (2.8 pounds) of cocaine.

He was taken in police custody on arrival at the airport, said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The capsules have been removed from his body.

A court sent him to jail pending trial.