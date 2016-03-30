Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
21:28, 23 July 2018 Monday
Africa
17:22, 23 July 2018 Monday

  • Share
Libyan PM urges rivals to adhere to election plan
Libyan PM urges rivals to adhere to election plan

Libyan rivals agreed in Paris to hold presidential and parliamentary election on Dec. 18

World Bulletin / News Desk

Libya’s UN-backed Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj has called on the country’s warring rivals to adhere to holding election as scheduled to resolve the conflict in the North African country.

This came during a meeting al-Sarraj held on Monday with visiting French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian in the capital Tripoli.

According to a statement issued by his office, al-Sarraj underlined the need to “prepare the constitutional framework for holding the polls and to stop maneuvering” by other parties – in reference to East Libya-based parliament.

He went on to call for “focusing on rendering the political process successful and ending obstruction efforts by some parties”, without elaborating.

The Libyan premier hailed relations between his country and France, and ongoing French efforts to restore stability to Libya.

For his part, the top French diplomat said his visit to Libya aimed to underline the importance of implementing the understandings reached between Libyan rivals during their talks in Paris.

During the talks, Libyan rivals agreed to finalize and adopt a constitution by Sept. 16 and hold presidential and parliamentary election on Dec. 18.

Libya has been dogged by turmoil since 2011, when a bloody NATO-backed uprising led to the death of strongman Muammar Gaddafi after more than four decades in power.

Since then, Libya’s stark political divisions have yielded two rival seats of power -- one in Tobruk and another in Tripoli -- and a host of heavily-armed militia groups.



Related libya UN
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Africa News
UN refugee agency employees protest in Gaza City
UN refugee agency employees protest in Gaza City

UNRWA employees in Gaza blast cash-strapped agency’s plan to terminate contracts of dozens of workers
2 Palestinians injured by Israeli airstrike in Gaza
2 Palestinians injured by Israeli airstrike in Gaza

Israeli airstrike targets Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza Strip
15 ISIL terrorists killed in Iraq s Diyala
15 ISIL terrorists killed in Iraq’s Diyala

3 vehicles belonging to ISIL terrorists destroyed in airstrike
Erbil's governorate building attacked by gunmen
Erbil's governorate building attacked by gunmen

Gunmen broke into the building and opened fire
Toronto shooting leaves 2 dead 13 hurt
Toronto shooting leaves 2 dead, 13 hurt

Police said the suspect was also dead, and The Toronto Star quoted Police Chief Mark Saunders as saying there had been "an exchange of gunfire."
Trump tells Rouhani to not threaten US again
Trump tells Rouhani to not threaten US again

U.S. president warns of consequences if Iran threatens his country again
Mnuchin calls on China EU to make tariff concessions
Mnuchin calls on China, EU to make tariff concessions

Mnuchin arrived in the Argentine capital at the end of a week in which US President Donald Trump has ramped up his inflammatory remarks and threats with regard global trade.
Turkey's e-government development scores high
Turkey's e-government development scores high

United Nations 2018 survey shows Turkey ranks 53 of 193 countries, up from 68th place in 2016
UN chief urges Israel Hamas to step back from conflict
UN chief urges Israel, Hamas to step back from conflict

Antonio Guterres calls on both sides to ‘step back from the brink of another devastating conflict’
US urges Security Council to maintain N Korea pressure
US urges Security Council to maintain N.Korea pressure

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says 'strict enforcement of sanctions is critical' to North's denuclearization
Mattis opposes bid to remove Turkey from F-35 prog
Mattis opposes bid to remove Turkey from F-35 prog.

Turkey’s removal would result in production break, delays in delivery of nearly 100 F-35s, defense chief says
Mauritanian Islamic scholar al-Hajj dies at age 105
Mauritanian Islamic scholar al-Hajj dies at age 105

Al-Hajj was known for his zuhd (ascetism), worship, and mastering of the sciences of Islam
Trump continues to rip Fed over interest rate hikes
Trump continues to rip Fed over interest rate hikes

Trump says increasing interest rates is 'taking away our big competitive edge'
Demos erupt in Iraq s southern Dhi Qar Basra provinces
Demos erupt in Iraq’s southern Dhi Qar, Basra provinces

Popular protests in Iraq’s southern provinces enter second week after spreading to capital
Trump lawyer secretly taped Playboy model conversation
Trump lawyer secretly taped Playboy model conversation

Trump lawyer alleges payment to newspaper holding model's story was never made
US to provide 200 million in security aid to Ukraine
US to provide $200 million in security aid to Ukraine

Move is a reaffirmation of longstanding defense ties between the two countries, Pentagon says

News

UN refugee agency employees protest in Gaza City
UN refugee agency employees protest in Gaza City

UN chief urges Israel, Hamas to step back from conflict
UN chief urges Israel Hamas to step back from conflict

UN urges Iraq to 'fully respect' protests
UN urges Iraq to 'fully respect' protests

UN peace envoy arrives in Gaza amid tension
UN peace envoy arrives in Gaza amid tension

UN envoy arrives in Aden for Yemen peace talks
UN envoy arrives in Aden for Yemen peace talks

North Korea welcomes UN aid official
North Korea welcomes UN aid official

156 undocumented migrants rescued in open waters
156 undocumented migrants rescued in open waters

4 oil engineers kidnapped in southern Libya
4 oil engineers kidnapped in southern Libya

104 migrants rescued off Libyan coast
104 migrants rescued off Libyan coast

Libyan commander wanted by ICC 'escapes prison'
Libyan commander wanted by ICC 'escapes prison'

Militants kill 2 in attack in southeastern Libya
Militants kill 2 in attack in southeastern Libya

Libyan oil firm halts exports from Haftar-held seaports
Libyan oil firm halts exports from Haftar-held seaports






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 