17:44, 23 July 2018 Monday

Police arrest 43 ISIL suspects in Istanbul

World Bulletin / News Desk

Security forces arrested 43 people in Istanbul for alleged links to the ISIL terror group, the provincial police department said on Monday.

In a statement, Istanbul’s Security Directorate said counterterrorism units conducted simultaneous raids at 15 separate addresses across the city on Friday against foreign terrorist fighters.

The suspects were arrested for their alleged links to "engagement areas" of the terror group and membership in social media groups linked to ISIL, it added.

Security forces have been involved in a long-running campaign to rid Turkey of ISIL terrorists.

More than 300 people have lost their lives in ISIL-claimed attacks in Turkey, where the terror group has targeted civilians in suicide bomb, rocket and gun attacks.