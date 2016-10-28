17:54, 23 July 2018 Monday

Car bombing kills 1, injures 23 in Syria’s Azaz

World Bulletin / News Desk

One civilian was reportedly killed and 23 others were injured in a car bombing attack on Monday in Syria’s northern Azaz city.

The bombing took place where local administration buildings are located, causing material damage and leaving a number of vehicles in flames.

Meanwhile, the pro-opposition White Helmets civil defense teams rushed to the scene to rescue the victims while local security forces adopted protective measures in the area.

“An explosives-laden vehicle carried out a suicide attack as it was approaching the [local] council’s building,” Ammar Selmo, head of civil defense teams in Aleppo, said.

“Our teams are doing their work in the explosion’s area,” he added.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.