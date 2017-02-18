Press agenda on July 24

World Bulletin / News Desk
TURKEY
ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party group meeting.
ANKARA -Turkish Central Bank (CBRT) will hold Monetary Policy Committee meeting to determine interest rates.
ANKARA - Ministry of Trade will release the international direct investment figures for May.
TURKISH REPUBLIC OF NORTHERN CYPRUS
LEFKOSA - Turkish Cypriot President Mustafa Akinci to receive Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu. The two will hold a joint news conference after the meeting.
AZERBAIJAN
BAKU - Prime Minister Novruz Memmedov to receive Cavusoglu. Cavusoglu and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Memmedyarov to hold joint press conference.
GREECE
KOMOTINI - Turkish Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Ersoy to meet representatives of Turkish minority of Western Thrace. Ersoy also to attend commemoration event of former leader of the minority Dr. Sadik Ahmet.
U.S.
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump to address Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States National Convention.
GERMANY
BERLIN - Germany’s domestic intelligence agency BfV to release its annual report on security threats, activities of outlawed and terrorist organizations in country.
IRAQ
BASRA/BAGHDAD - Following ongoing popular demonstrations in Iraq’s southern Shia-majority provinces.
SYRIA
ALEPPO/IDLIB/HOMS - Desk to monitor Syrian civil war.
PALESTINE
GAZA CITY - Monitoring development following cease-fire between Israel and Palestinian movements after Israeli assault.
GAZA CITY - Israel to open Kerem Shalom crossing with Gaza after a week of hiatus.
PAKISTAN
100 million voters on edge day ahead of Pakistan polls
