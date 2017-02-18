Worldbulletin News

14:41, 24 July 2018 Tuesday
09:21, 24 July 2018 Tuesday

Press agenda on July 24
Press agenda on July 24

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, July 24, 2018

World Bulletin / News Desk

 

TURKEY

ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party group meeting.

ANKARA -Turkish Central Bank (CBRT) will hold Monetary Policy Committee meeting to determine interest rates.

ANKARA - Ministry of Trade will release the international direct investment figures for May.

 

TURKISH REPUBLIC OF NORTHERN CYPRUS 

LEFKOSA - Turkish Cypriot President Mustafa Akinci to receive Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu. The two will hold a joint news conference after the meeting. 

AZERBAIJAN 

BAKU - Prime Minister Novruz Memmedov to receive Cavusoglu. Cavusoglu and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Memmedyarov to hold joint press conference.

 

GREECE

KOMOTINI - Turkish Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Ersoy to meet representatives of Turkish minority of Western Thrace. Ersoy also to attend commemoration event of former leader of the minority Dr. Sadik Ahmet.

 

U.S.

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump to address Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States National Convention. 

 

GERMANY 

BERLIN - Germany’s domestic intelligence agency BfV to release its annual report on security threats, activities of outlawed and terrorist organizations in country. 

IRAQ 

BASRA/BAGHDAD - Following ongoing popular demonstrations in Iraq’s southern Shia-majority provinces. 

SYRIA 

ALEPPO/IDLIB/HOMS - Desk to monitor Syrian civil war. 

PALESTINE 

GAZA CITY - Monitoring development following cease-fire between Israel and Palestinian movements after Israeli assault. 

GAZA CITY - Israel to open Kerem Shalom crossing with Gaza after a week of hiatus. 

 

PAKISTAN 

100 million voters on edge day ahead of Pakistan polls

 



