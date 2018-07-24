Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
14:41, 24 July 2018 Tuesday
Asia-Pacific
10:04, 24 July 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
100 million voters on edge day ahead of Pakistan polls
100 million voters on edge day ahead of Pakistan polls

Crucial elections, marred by claims of manipulation and ‘election engineering’, to decide Pakistan's fate for next 5 years  

World Bulletin / News Desk

More than 100 million registered voters will cast their ballots across Pakistan on Wednesday in a nail biting end to an intense general election process that has been marred by claims of rigging and terrorism. 

The ballots will be cast for 272 general seats of the lower house -- also known as the National Assembly -- and 577 general seats of the country’s four provincial assemblies.

Around 50 political and religious parties are taking part in the elections, which have been marred by allegations of “manipulation” and “engineering”; the main contest is expected to be between three mainstream political parties and a five-party religious alliance.

The fieriest part of the race is expected to be between the two right-wing parties -- the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) of three-time Premier Nawaz Sharif, who is currently in jail following a corruption case verdict against him, and the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) led by former cricket star Imran Khan.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) of slain prime minister Benazir Bhutto, and religious alliance, Muttehida majlis Amal (MMA) are also in the run.

According to surveys held by Pakistani think tanks, a neck-to-neck contest is expected between the PML-N and the PTI.

In Punjab, the country’s most populous province and political power base, PML-N stands ahead of PTI with 51 percent votes; however, PTI, which enjoys the support of 31 percent votes, is quickly gaining ground, the surveys conducted by think tanks, Gallup Pakistan and Pulse, revealed.

In northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, PTI appears to be the most preferred choice with 57 percent votes followed by the religious parties’ alliance, MMA, and the PML-N, the surveys said.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), led by slain former Premier Benazir Bhutto’s widower and son, enjoys the support of 44 percent votes in southern Sindh province, whereas in southwestern Balochistan, there is a mixed support for PPP, MMA and the PTI, it added.

 



Related Pakistan
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Asia-Pacific News
Mother of Srebrenica 'Hatidza Mehmedovic' dies aged 66
Mother of Srebrenica 'Hatidza Mehmedovic' dies aged 66

Hatidza Mehmedovic, the Mothers of Srebrenica, has died aged 66.
Nicaraguan president denies involvement in repression
Nicaraguan president denies involvement in repression

Daniel Ortega again rejects calls for early elections in Fox News interview  
Argentina to lift ban on army role in internal security
Argentina to lift ban on army role in internal security

Military’s role had been considerably reduced after dictatorship
UN refugee agency employees protest in Gaza City
UN refugee agency employees protest in Gaza City

UNRWA employees in Gaza blast cash-strapped agency’s plan to terminate contracts of dozens of workers
2 Palestinians injured by Israeli airstrike in Gaza
2 Palestinians injured by Israeli airstrike in Gaza

Israeli airstrike targets Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza Strip
15 ISIL terrorists killed in Iraq s Diyala
15 ISIL terrorists killed in Iraq’s Diyala

3 vehicles belonging to ISIL terrorists destroyed in airstrike
Erbil's governorate building attacked by gunmen
Erbil's governorate building attacked by gunmen

Gunmen broke into the building and opened fire
Toronto shooting leaves 2 dead 13 hurt
Toronto shooting leaves 2 dead, 13 hurt

Police said the suspect was also dead, and The Toronto Star quoted Police Chief Mark Saunders as saying there had been "an exchange of gunfire."
Trump tells Rouhani to not threaten US again
Trump tells Rouhani to not threaten US again

U.S. president warns of consequences if Iran threatens his country again
Mnuchin calls on China EU to make tariff concessions
Mnuchin calls on China, EU to make tariff concessions

Mnuchin arrived in the Argentine capital at the end of a week in which US President Donald Trump has ramped up his inflammatory remarks and threats with regard global trade.
Turkey's e-government development scores high
Turkey's e-government development scores high

United Nations 2018 survey shows Turkey ranks 53 of 193 countries, up from 68th place in 2016
UN chief urges Israel Hamas to step back from conflict
UN chief urges Israel, Hamas to step back from conflict

Antonio Guterres calls on both sides to ‘step back from the brink of another devastating conflict’
US urges Security Council to maintain N Korea pressure
US urges Security Council to maintain N.Korea pressure

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says 'strict enforcement of sanctions is critical' to North's denuclearization
Mattis opposes bid to remove Turkey from F-35 prog
Mattis opposes bid to remove Turkey from F-35 prog.

Turkey’s removal would result in production break, delays in delivery of nearly 100 F-35s, defense chief says
Mauritanian Islamic scholar al-Hajj dies at age 105
Mauritanian Islamic scholar al-Hajj dies at age 105

Al-Hajj was known for his zuhd (ascetism), worship, and mastering of the sciences of Islam
Trump continues to rip Fed over interest rate hikes
Trump continues to rip Fed over interest rate hikes

Trump says increasing interest rates is 'taking away our big competitive edge'

News

Pakistan’s populist leader ‘sure’ of winning elections
Pakistan s populist leader sure of winning elections

Pakistan: Key Sharif party leader gets life term
Pakistan Key Sharif party leader gets life term

Overseas Pakistanis return to cast votes
Overseas Pakistanis return to cast votes

Pakistan's religious alliance eyes 2 provinces in poll
Pakistan's religious alliance eyes 2 provinces in poll

What lies ahead for Shehbaz Sharif?
What lies ahead for Shehbaz Sharif

Bangladesh sentences 4 to death over war crimes
Bangladesh sentences 4 to death over war crimes






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 