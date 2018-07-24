10:06, 24 July 2018 Tuesday

Death toll hits 74 from Greek wildfires

World Bulletin / News Desk

74 people have died and 170 have been injured in wildfires ravaging woodland and villages in the Athens region, as Greek authorities rush to evacuate residents and tourists stranded on beaches along the coast on Tuesday.

The bodies were entwined and severely burnt. They appeared to have been caught by the flames trying to reach the sea.

The authorities had previously announced 24 deaths and scores of injuries with the majority of casualties found in their homes or cars in Mati, 40 kilometers (25 miles) northeast of the capital.

Of the injured, 11 people were in serious condition.

Port authorities found four bodies in the sea, including three women and a child who had apparently tried to escape the flames.

There were fears the toll may rise further, as people remained unaccounted for.