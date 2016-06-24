10:26, 24 July 2018 Tuesday

European stock markets climb at open

World Bulletin / News Desk

European stock markets rose at the start of trading on Tuesday, with shares in Peugeot-owner PSA surging on strong earnings.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX index gained 0.3 percent to 12,590.79 points and the Paris CAC won 0.4 percent to 5,399.19.

Shares in French car giant PSA shot up 9.45 percent to 22.36 euros on higher profits.