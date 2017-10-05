Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's stock exchange increased 0.23 percent, or 219.28 points, to open at 95,524.43 points on Tuesday.

The BIST banking and holding sector indexes started the day up 0.33 percent and 0.22 percent, respectively.

The leasing factoring sector index rose the most -- up 1.23 percent -- while the construction index showed the worst fall -- down 0.54 percent.

On Monday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index closed at 95,305.15, up 1.30 percent, with a trade volume of 8.1 billion Turkish liras ($1.7 billion).

The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate rose to 4.7520 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) on Tuesday. It was 4.7420 at Monday's close.

The euro/lira exchange rate dropped to 5.5480, compared to Monday's close of 5.5520 while one British pound traded for 6.2300 liras versus 6.2340 at the previous close.

The price of Brent oil was $71.05 per barrel as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT) Tuesday, flat compared to the previous close.

Analysts said investors would follow the Turkey's Central Bank's interest rate decision due on Tuesday.