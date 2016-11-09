BRICS, Turkey meet offers opportunities

World Bulletin / News Desk

The BRICS group inviting Turkey to its annual summit this week provides a significant opportunity for all member countries to develop better economic and political ties with Ankara, said the representative in South Africa of Turkey’s Independent Industrialists’ and Businessmen’s Association (MUSIAD).

This invitation from the BRICS group -- made up of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa -- is also an important development for Turkey, Abubekir Salim said.

The seriousness with which member countries approach the BRICS annual summit is reflected in the way the member countries' presidents and other leaders make it a requirement to honor, he stressed.

He noted that this year Turkey was invited to the summit even though it is not a member of the union, signifying the intention for inclusion and cooperation by the BRICS bloc.

"The meeting will also provide an opportunity for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to discuss with Russia, China, India, Brazil and South Africa leaders not only economic matters but also all kinds of counter-terrorism issues that are of concern to all these countries," he stressed.

Salim added that it was inevitable that a country such as Turkey that emphasizes "The world is bigger than five" -- referring to the unrepresentative UN Security Council -- and has promoted the use of national currencies in international trade will strengthen relations with the BRICS countries.

The 10th BRICS summit, hosted by South Africa in the financial capital Johannesburg, starts on Wednesday and lasts through Friday.

The summit will the second international meeting attended by President Erdogan since the start of his second term, following the NATO summit of July 11-12.