14:34, 24 July 2018 Tuesday
Africa
12:20, 24 July 2018 Tuesday

Rabah becomes deputy candidate after 35 years of slavery
In Mauritania, Rabah, 50 years old, who achieved freedom from slavery 10 years ago, will compete as a parliamentary candidate for the Anti-Slavery Movement (IRA) election on September 1st.

World Bulletin / News Desk

A former slave who was released from bondage in 2008 is to stand in September’s parliamentary elections.

Habi Mint Rabah hopes to be elected as an MP for the recently formed IRA/Sawab coalition – which is comprised of IRA-Mauritania and the more established Sawab party.

“I became a slave at the age of five. Every day I had to take care of the cattle. Every night I was raped by my master,” Ms Rabah said shortly after her release.

“I always thought, without really understanding, that it was normal.”

A former slave who was released from bondage in 2008 is to stand in September’s parliamentary elections, the anti-slavery group IRA-Mauritania says.



