14:33, 24 July 2018 Tuesday
Turkey
12:51, 24 July 2018 Tuesday

Turkey's Erdogan slams Israel's 'Jewish nation-state' law
Turkey's Erdogan slams Israel's 'Jewish nation-state' law

Israel most fascist and racist state, Turkish president says

World Bulletin / News Desk

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday slammed a controversial Israeli law, which calls it a Jewish nation-state.

"This regulation is evidence that, without doubt, Israel is the most zionist, fascist and racist state of the world," said Erdogan in his party's parliamentary group meeting.

"I call on the Islamic world, Christian world, all democratic and liberal states, non-governmental organizations, media members to move against Israel," he added.

Last week, the Knesset approved the law, which describes Israel as “the nation-state of the Jewish people".

The legislation further states that a “united Jerusalem” is the capital of Israel and that Hebrew is the country's official language, stripping Arabic of its earlier designation as an official language, while recognizing its “special status".

It was approved by a vote of 62-55 in a tumultuous assembly session in which Arab lawmakers decried what they called “Israeli racism against the Arab minority".

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has hailed the legislation, describing its passage as a “defining moment for Zionism and Israel".

Turkey has denounced the legislation for trying to strip Palestinians of their rights.

 


Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

