12:58, 24 July 2018 Tuesday

Albania seizes assets of former top prosecutor

World Bulletin / News Desk

Albanian authorities seized assets of a former chief prosecutor who is being probed for corruption and money laundering, an official said Tuesday.

Adriatik Llalla, once one of Albania's most powerful and feared men, was accused in April of refusing to declare his assets, money laundering and other financial crimes.

The court seized "moveable and real estate assets" worth 98.7 million leks ($915,000)," Denion Ndrenika, a spokesman for the prosecutor's office said.

The property includes an apartment in the northwestern seaside city of Durres and more than two hectares (4.9 acres) of land, Ndrenika said.

Llalla left his post last November after his term ended.

The former prosecutor and his family were barred from entering the United States in February due to his "involvement in significant corruption", the State Department said at the time.

Under EU pressure, Albania has ordered some 800 judges and prosecutors to declare their assets in effort to root out corruption.