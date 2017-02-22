Worldbulletin News

14:33, 24 July 2018 Tuesday
Asia-Pacific
13:10, 24 July 2018 Tuesday

Death toll from Vietnam flood rises to 27
Death toll from Vietnam flood rises to 27

Tropical storm Son Tinh hits central and northern Vietnam, leaving 26 injured, 7 missing

World Bulletin / News Desk

The death toll from a tropical storm in central and northern Vietnam rose to 27, leaving 26 injured, with seven people still missing, according to the official Chinese news agency Xinhua.

The typhoon Son Tinh -- which started last week -- led to floods in the region due to heavy rainfall.

The capital Hanoi was hit by torrential rains, with around 4,000 houses reportedly damaged and 6,000 flooded.

 

 


