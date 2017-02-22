Death toll from Vietnam flood rises to 27

World Bulletin / News Desk

The death toll from a tropical storm in central and northern Vietnam rose to 27, leaving 26 injured, with seven people still missing, according to the official Chinese news agency Xinhua.

The typhoon Son Tinh -- which started last week -- led to floods in the region due to heavy rainfall.

The capital Hanoi was hit by torrential rains, with around 4,000 houses reportedly damaged and 6,000 flooded.