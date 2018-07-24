13:13, 24 July 2018 Tuesday

Bangsamoro law ready to be signed by Duterte

World Bulletin / News Desk

According to Phil Star's report from the Philippine local press, the BOL design, which recognizes the states and islands as the "Bangsamoro Autonomous Region", will go into law after the signing of Duterte.

Following the uprising in the Philippines about 40 years against the central government, 120.000 people lost their lives.

The Bangsamoro Comprehensive Peace Accord was signed between the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MICC) and the Philippine government on 27 March 2014.