14:33, 24 July 2018 Tuesday
Asia-Pacific
Bangsamoro law ready to be signed by Duterte
Bangsamoro law ready to be signed by Duterte

In the Philippines, the draft law that will grant comprehensive island-based autonomy around Mindanao province is presented to President Duterte for signature

World Bulletin / News Desk

According to Phil Star's report from the Philippine local press, the BOL design, which recognizes the states and islands as the "Bangsamoro Autonomous Region", will go into law after the signing of Duterte.

Following the uprising in the Philippines about 40 years against the central government, 120.000 people lost their lives.

The Bangsamoro Comprehensive Peace Accord was signed between the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MICC) and the Philippine government on 27 March 2014.



