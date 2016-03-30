Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
14:34, 24 July 2018 Tuesday
Middle East
14:01, 24 July 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
Bomb blast kills 2 in Yemen’s Aden
Bomb blast kills 2 in Yemen’s Aden

Four soldiers were injured in the attack

World Bulletin / News Desk

Two people were killed in a bomb explosion in Yemen’s southern city of Aden on Tuesday, according to a local security official. 

A device exploded as a vehicle was passing near a security checkpoint in the city, the official said on condition of anonymity because he was unauthorized to speak to media. 

Four soldiers aboard a nearby military vehicle were injured in the attack, two of whom were in a serious condition, according to a Yemeni medical source. 

Security forces cordoned off the scene of the attack following the explosion. 

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack. 

Aden is the temporary seat of the Yemeni government, which was forced to flee the capital Sanaa after Shia Houthi rebels overran much of the country in 2014. 

Since then, Yemen has fallen into a deadly civil war that has devastated the country’s infrastructure, including health and sanitation systems, prompting the UN to describe the situation as “one of the worst humanitarian disasters of modern times”.



Related yemen aden
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
Mother of Srebrenica 'Hatidza Mehmedovic' dies aged 66
Mother of Srebrenica 'Hatidza Mehmedovic' dies aged 66

Hatidza Mehmedovic, the Mothers of Srebrenica, has died aged 66.
Nicaraguan president denies involvement in repression
Nicaraguan president denies involvement in repression

Daniel Ortega again rejects calls for early elections in Fox News interview  
Argentina to lift ban on army role in internal security
Argentina to lift ban on army role in internal security

Military’s role had been considerably reduced after dictatorship
UN refugee agency employees protest in Gaza City
UN refugee agency employees protest in Gaza City

UNRWA employees in Gaza blast cash-strapped agency’s plan to terminate contracts of dozens of workers
2 Palestinians injured by Israeli airstrike in Gaza
2 Palestinians injured by Israeli airstrike in Gaza

Israeli airstrike targets Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza Strip
15 ISIL terrorists killed in Iraq s Diyala
15 ISIL terrorists killed in Iraq’s Diyala

3 vehicles belonging to ISIL terrorists destroyed in airstrike
Erbil's governorate building attacked by gunmen
Erbil's governorate building attacked by gunmen

Gunmen broke into the building and opened fire
Toronto shooting leaves 2 dead 13 hurt
Toronto shooting leaves 2 dead, 13 hurt

Police said the suspect was also dead, and The Toronto Star quoted Police Chief Mark Saunders as saying there had been "an exchange of gunfire."
Trump tells Rouhani to not threaten US again
Trump tells Rouhani to not threaten US again

U.S. president warns of consequences if Iran threatens his country again
Mnuchin calls on China EU to make tariff concessions
Mnuchin calls on China, EU to make tariff concessions

Mnuchin arrived in the Argentine capital at the end of a week in which US President Donald Trump has ramped up his inflammatory remarks and threats with regard global trade.
Turkey's e-government development scores high
Turkey's e-government development scores high

United Nations 2018 survey shows Turkey ranks 53 of 193 countries, up from 68th place in 2016
UN chief urges Israel Hamas to step back from conflict
UN chief urges Israel, Hamas to step back from conflict

Antonio Guterres calls on both sides to ‘step back from the brink of another devastating conflict’
US urges Security Council to maintain N Korea pressure
US urges Security Council to maintain N.Korea pressure

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says 'strict enforcement of sanctions is critical' to North's denuclearization
Mattis opposes bid to remove Turkey from F-35 prog
Mattis opposes bid to remove Turkey from F-35 prog.

Turkey’s removal would result in production break, delays in delivery of nearly 100 F-35s, defense chief says
Mauritanian Islamic scholar al-Hajj dies at age 105
Mauritanian Islamic scholar al-Hajj dies at age 105

Al-Hajj was known for his zuhd (ascetism), worship, and mastering of the sciences of Islam
Trump continues to rip Fed over interest rate hikes
Trump continues to rip Fed over interest rate hikes

Trump says increasing interest rates is 'taking away our big competitive edge'

News

Second police officer killed in 1 week in Yemen’s Aden
Second police officer killed in 1 week in Yemen s

Iranian navy sends warships to Gulf of Aden
Iranian navy sends warships to Gulf of Aden

Suicide bombing kills 3 in Yemen’s Aden
Suicide bombing kills 3 in Yemen s Aden

12 dead after clashes in Yemen's Aden
12 dead after clashes in Yemen's Aden

Yemeni president rejects Aden governor’s resignation
Yemeni president rejects Aden governor s resignation

Suicide bombing kills 7 soldiers in Yemen’s Aden
Suicide bombing kills 7 soldiers in Yemen s Aden

US drones kill 3 in Yemen’s Marib
US drones kill 3 in Yemen s Marib

Yemen officials raise alarm over dengue fever outbreak
Yemen officials raise alarm over dengue fever outbreak

Saudi air defenses intercept missile from Yemen
Saudi air defenses intercept missile from Yemen

Cholera deaths in war-torn Yemen surpass 2,300
Cholera deaths in war-torn Yemen surpass 2 300

One killed as Yemeni VP’s convoy hits bomb in Marib
One killed as Yemeni VP s convoy hits bomb in






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 