22:43, 24 July 2018 Tuesday
Economy
14:31, 24 July 2018 Tuesday

Turkish Central Bank keeps interest rates steady
Turkish Central Bank keeps interest rates steady

Policy rate, also known as one-week repo rate, unchanged at 17.75 pct

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Turkish Central Bank on Tuesday announced it is keeping its one-week repo rate -- also known as the bank's policy rate -- constant at 17.75 percent.

The decision came in a statement from the bank's Monetary Policy Committee meeting. 

Tuesday saw the bank's sixth meeting of this year. According to the bank's schedule, the next three meetings are to be held on Sept. 13, Oct. 25, and Dec. 13.

At its fifth meeting on June 7, the bank raised the policy rate by 1.25 percentage points from 16.50 percent.



