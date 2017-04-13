Worldbulletin News

224 undocumented migrants held in western Turkey
224 undocumented migrants held in western Turkey

Migrants held off western Izmir and Canakkale provinces were attempting to illegally cross into Greece

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least 224 undocumented migrants have been held in western Turkey, security sources said on Tuesday. 

Turkish coast guards rounded up some 125 undocumented migrants off western Izmir’s Dikili and Karaburun districts in three different operations as they attempted to illegally cross into Greece, said the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Among the migrants were Syrian, Iraqi, Afghan, Somalian, Gabonese, Gambian and Mali nationals. 

In a separate operation, coast guards stopped two inflatable boats carrying some 99 undocumented migrants off western Canakkale’s Ayvacik district, security sources said on Tuesday. 

They were planning to cross into Greece’s Lesbos Island, according to the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to media restrictions. 

The migrants were referred to provincial migration offices in both provinces. 

Turkey has been a main route for refugees trying to cross into Europe, especially since 2011 when the Syrian civil war began.

Among the migrants held in 2017 in Turkey, the majority came from Pakistan -- around 15,000 -- followed by Afghans at around 12,000. Syrians totaled about 10,000. 

There has been a 60 percent increase in migrant flow since 2016. The number was 31,000 in 2016.
 


