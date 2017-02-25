Armed group frees officials abducted in central Libya

World Bulletin / News Desk

Unidentified gunmen on Tuesday released four hostages after having abducted them two days earlier in Libya’s central Jufra district.

Speaking via Facebook, Ismail al-Sharif, a member of Libya’s Tobruk-based parliament, confirmed that all four hostages had been released.

Earlier Tuesday, he said, the hostages were brought by the gunmen to the city of Sirte, where they were handed over to local military officials.

Al-Sharif also thanked the local authorities for helping to secure the hostages’ release.

On Sunday, an unidentified armed group abducted four individuals in Jufra, including a local judge and a prosecutor and two police officers.