Erdogan expresses 'deep sorrow' over Greece wildfire

World Bulletin / News Desk

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday expressed "deep sorrow" over wildfire deaths in Greece and offered help to Greek Premier Alexis Tsipras over the phone, according to a presidential source.

Erdogan conveyed his condolences to Tsipras on the loss of lives and wished a speedy recovery to the injured, the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media, said.

The president told the Greek premier that he shares the pain of the Greeks, and Turkey remains ready to help Greece, the source added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli spoke with their Greek counterparts and offered Turkey's help.

Moreover, Presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin extended his condolences to Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and the Greek people via a tweet and said Turkey was ready to help.

On Monday, two fires broke out on the east and west coasts of the country’s Attica region -- home to capital Athens -- causing the death of over 60 people and injuring more than 170.

The fires in Greece have forced thousands of locals to flee to safer areas as firefighters battle the blazes.