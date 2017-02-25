Turkish foreign minister meets Azerbaijani PM in Baku

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu met Prime Minister Novruz Memmedov in capital Baku on Tuesday.

Speaking in the meeting at the Prime Ministry, Cavusoglu said Turkey and Azerbaijan maintain high-level ties.

The friendship between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev was also witnessed at the last NATO summit, he said.

"I was pleased to be the first Turkish official to visit Memmedov after he became prime minister," Cavusoglu said.

Under the leadership of the heads of state, friendship between the two countries will continue to increase, he said.

Memmedov became Azerbaijan's prime minister in April.