Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
22:42, 24 July 2018 Tuesday
Europe
17:51, 24 July 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
Helsinki summit should help Russia-NATO ties
Helsinki summit should help Russia-NATO ties

Putin-Trump summit in Helsinki should improve Russia-NATO relations, says Russia's defense minister

World Bulletin / News Desk

The summit in Helsinki earlier this month of the Russian and U.S. presidents will help to deepen Russian-NATO relations, said Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu on Tuesday.

"We expect that the Russia-U.S. summit of July 16 will boost the deepening of our cooperation with Washington and North Atlantic alliance countries, and will let us consolidate the efforts of all parties in the interests of common security," Shoygu told a Russian Defense Ministry Board meeting in Moscow, noting the current low level of Russia-NATO cooperation. 

The first-ever full-scale meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump drew condemnation from Democrats and Republicans alike over a series of comments by Trump appearing to place him unduly close to Russia.

At issue were his comments about Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 presidential election and his welcoming an interview exchange proposal by Putin.

Before meeting with Putin, Trump attended a NATO meeting in Brussels where he made comments that caused further strains in the transatlantic alliance.

 



Related russia nato helsinki
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
Mother of Srebrenica 'Hatidza Mehmedovic' dies aged 66
Mother of Srebrenica 'Hatidza Mehmedovic' dies aged 66

Hatidza Mehmedovic, the Mothers of Srebrenica, has died aged 66.
Nicaraguan president denies involvement in repression
Nicaraguan president denies involvement in repression

Daniel Ortega again rejects calls for early elections in Fox News interview  
Argentina to lift ban on army role in internal security
Argentina to lift ban on army role in internal security

Military’s role had been considerably reduced after dictatorship
UN refugee agency employees protest in Gaza City
UN refugee agency employees protest in Gaza City

UNRWA employees in Gaza blast cash-strapped agency’s plan to terminate contracts of dozens of workers
2 Palestinians injured by Israeli airstrike in Gaza
2 Palestinians injured by Israeli airstrike in Gaza

Israeli airstrike targets Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza Strip
15 ISIL terrorists killed in Iraq s Diyala
15 ISIL terrorists killed in Iraq’s Diyala

3 vehicles belonging to ISIL terrorists destroyed in airstrike
Erbil's governorate building attacked by gunmen
Erbil's governorate building attacked by gunmen

Gunmen broke into the building and opened fire
Toronto shooting leaves 2 dead 13 hurt
Toronto shooting leaves 2 dead, 13 hurt

Police said the suspect was also dead, and The Toronto Star quoted Police Chief Mark Saunders as saying there had been "an exchange of gunfire."
Trump tells Rouhani to not threaten US again
Trump tells Rouhani to not threaten US again

U.S. president warns of consequences if Iran threatens his country again
Mnuchin calls on China EU to make tariff concessions
Mnuchin calls on China, EU to make tariff concessions

Mnuchin arrived in the Argentine capital at the end of a week in which US President Donald Trump has ramped up his inflammatory remarks and threats with regard global trade.
Turkey's e-government development scores high
Turkey's e-government development scores high

United Nations 2018 survey shows Turkey ranks 53 of 193 countries, up from 68th place in 2016
UN chief urges Israel Hamas to step back from conflict
UN chief urges Israel, Hamas to step back from conflict

Antonio Guterres calls on both sides to ‘step back from the brink of another devastating conflict’
US urges Security Council to maintain N Korea pressure
US urges Security Council to maintain N.Korea pressure

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says 'strict enforcement of sanctions is critical' to North's denuclearization
Mattis opposes bid to remove Turkey from F-35 prog
Mattis opposes bid to remove Turkey from F-35 prog.

Turkey’s removal would result in production break, delays in delivery of nearly 100 F-35s, defense chief says
Mauritanian Islamic scholar al-Hajj dies at age 105
Mauritanian Islamic scholar al-Hajj dies at age 105

Al-Hajj was known for his zuhd (ascetism), worship, and mastering of the sciences of Islam
Trump continues to rip Fed over interest rate hikes
Trump continues to rip Fed over interest rate hikes

Trump says increasing interest rates is 'taking away our big competitive edge'

News

In Helsinki, Trump angers all Americans
In Helsinki Trump angers all Americans

'Helsinki for human rights': demo greets Trump, Putin
Helsinki for human rights' demo greets Trump Putin

15,000 march in Helsinki anti-Nazi protest
15 000 march in Helsinki anti-Nazi protest

Trump: NATO members agreed to increase spending
Trump NATO members agreed to increase spending

NATO allies not to increase defense spending
NATO allies not to increase defense spending

NATO members agree to boost defense spending
NATO members agree to boost defense spending

Georgia to join NATO says Stoltenberg
Georgia to join NATO says Stoltenberg

NATO to ‘monitor’ ballistic missile threat to Turkey
NATO to monitor ballistic missile threat to Turkey

Erdogan meets Merkel in Brussels
Erdogan meets Merkel in Brussels

German chancellor meets Russian FM to discuss Syria
German chancellor meets Russian FM to discuss Syria

Israeli PM to meet Russian FM in Moscow for Syria talks
Israeli PM to meet Russian FM in Moscow for Syria

Russia detains 6 prison guards over shock torture video
Russia detains 6 prison guards over shock torture video

Jordan informs Russia of White Helmets arrival
Jordan informs Russia of White Helmets arrival

Russian FM demands release of citizen detained in US
Russian FM demands release of citizen detained in US

Russian MPs approve pension reform
Russian MPs approve pension reform






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 