Press agenda on July 25

TURKEY
ANKARA – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan flying to South Africa as guest of annual summit of BRICS countries -- Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.
SPECIAL REPORT:
Turkey can boost regional bloc BRIC's profile: Envoy
South Africa's envoy to Ankara has highlighted the significance of Turkey’s attendance at the BRICS summit, which would also see the presence of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
ANKARA - TurkStat to release sectoral confidence indices for July.
ANKARA - Turkish Central Bank to release capacity utilization rate of manufacturing industry for July.
GREECE
ATHENS - Following developments as death toll from wildfires near capital rises to 76.
GERMANY
BERLIN - Former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont to hold press conference after Spain’s Supreme Court dropped international arrest warrants against him.
UNITED STATES
WASHINGTON - Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to testify before Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump to host European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker at White House amid trade spat.
JORDAN
AMMAN - Jordanians to hold sit-in protest against planned extension of gas pipeline to Israel.
ISRAEL/SYRIA
JERUSALEM / DAMASCUS - Tensions mount between Israel and Syria following Tuesday’s downing of Syrian warplane.
IRAQ
BAGHDAD/BASRA - Demonstrations continue in Iraq’s southern predominantly Shia provinces.
SYRIA
ALEPPO / IDLIB / HOMS - Monitoring Syrian civil war.
SOUTH AFRICA
JOHANNESBURG - Following summit of BRICS countries -- Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.
KENYA
NAIROBI - Turkish medical team to perform free eye surgery for nomadic pastoralists in Isiolo county, northern Kenya.