Press agenda on July 25

TURKEY

ANKARA – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan flying to South Africa as guest of annual summit of BRICS countries -- Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

South Africa's envoy to Ankara has highlighted the significance of Turkey’s attendance at the BRICS summit, which would also see the presence of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

ANKARA - TurkStat to release sectoral confidence indices for July.

ANKARA - Turkish Central Bank to release capacity utilization rate of manufacturing industry for July.

GREECE

ATHENS - Following developments as death toll from wildfires near capital rises to 76.

GERMANY

BERLIN - Former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont to hold press conference after Spain’s Supreme Court dropped international arrest warrants against him.

UNITED STATES

WASHINGTON - Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to testify before Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump to host European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker at White House amid trade spat.

JORDAN

AMMAN - Jordanians to hold sit-in protest against planned extension of gas pipeline to Israel.

ISRAEL/SYRIA

JERUSALEM / DAMASCUS - Tensions mount between Israel and Syria following Tuesday’s downing of Syrian warplane.

IRAQ

BAGHDAD/BASRA - Demonstrations continue in Iraq’s southern predominantly Shia provinces.

SYRIA

ALEPPO / IDLIB / HOMS - Monitoring Syrian civil war.

SOUTH AFRICA

JOHANNESBURG - Following summit of BRICS countries -- Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

KENYA

NAIROBI - Turkish medical team to perform free eye surgery for nomadic pastoralists in Isiolo county, northern Kenya.