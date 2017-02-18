Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
16:15, 25 July 2018 Wednesday
Media
09:11, 25 July 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
Press agenda on July 25
Press agenda on July 25

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday, July 25, 2018

World Bulletin / News Desk

 

TURKEY

ANKARA – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan flying to South Africa as guest of annual summit of BRICS countries -- Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. 

 

SPECIAL REPORT:

 

Turkey can boost regional bloc BRIC's profile: Envoy

South Africa's envoy to Ankara has highlighted the significance of Turkey’s attendance at the BRICS summit, which would also see the presence of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

 

ANKARA - TurkStat to release sectoral confidence indices for July.

ANKARA - Turkish Central Bank to release capacity utilization rate of manufacturing industry for July.

 

GREECE

ATHENS - Following developments as death toll from wildfires near capital rises to 76.

 

GERMANY

BERLIN - Former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont to hold press conference after Spain’s Supreme Court dropped international arrest warrants against him. 

 

UNITED STATES

WASHINGTON - Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to testify before Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump to host European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker at White House amid trade spat. 

 

JORDAN

AMMAN - Jordanians to hold sit-in protest against planned extension of gas pipeline to Israel.

 

ISRAEL/SYRIA

JERUSALEM / DAMASCUS - Tensions mount between Israel and Syria following Tuesday’s downing of Syrian warplane.

 

IRAQ

BAGHDAD/BASRA - Demonstrations continue in Iraq’s southern predominantly Shia provinces.

 

SYRIA 

ALEPPO / IDLIB / HOMS - Monitoring Syrian civil war.

 

SOUTH AFRICA

JOHANNESBURG - Following summit of BRICS countries -- Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

 

KENYA 

NAIROBI - Turkish medical team to perform free eye surgery for nomadic pastoralists in Isiolo county, northern Kenya. 

 


Related PRESS REVIEW
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Media News
Press agenda on July 25
Press agenda on July 25

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday, July 25, 2018
Press agenda on July 24
Press agenda on July 24

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, July 24, 2018
Press agenda on July 23
Press agenda on July 23

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Monday, July 23, 2018
Press agenda on July 22
Press agenda on July 22

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, July 22, 2018
Press agenda on July 21
Press agenda on July 21

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Saturday, July 21, 2018
Press agenda on July 20
Press agenda on July 20

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Friday, July 20, 2018
Press agenda on July 19
Press agenda on July 19

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Thursday, July 19, 2018
Press agenda on July 18
Press agenda on July 18

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday, July 18, 2018
Press agenda on July 17
Press agenda on July 17

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, July 17, 2018
Press agenda on July 16
Press agenda on July 16

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Monday, July 16, 2018
Press agenda on July 15
Press agenda on July 15

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, July 15, 2018
Press agenda on July 14
Press agenda on July 14

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Saturday, July 14, 2018
Press agenda on July 13
Press agenda on July 13

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Friday, July 13, 2018
Press agenda on July 12
Press agenda on July 12

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Thursday, July 12, 2018
Press agenda on July 11
Press agenda on July 11

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday July 11, 2018
Press agenda on July 10
Press agenda on July 10

Here are the main topics Worldbulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, July 10, 2018

News

Press agenda on July 24
Press agenda on July 24

Press agenda on July 23
Press agenda on July 23

Press agenda on July 22
Press agenda on July 22

Press agenda on July 21
Press agenda on July 21

Press agenda on July 20
Press agenda on July 20

Press agenda on July 19
Press agenda on July 19






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 