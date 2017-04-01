3 PKK terrorists neutralized in eastern Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk

Three PKK terrorists were "neutralized" in Turkey's southeastern Mardin province on Wednesday, according to a security source.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralize" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

The operation is still ongoing, added the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people.

More than 1,200 Turkish security personnel and civilians, including a number of women and children, have been killed since July 2015 alone when the group resumed its armed campaign against the country.