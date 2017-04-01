Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
16:15, 25 July 2018 Wednesday
Turkey
09:45, 25 July 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
3 PKK terrorists neutralized in eastern Turkey
3 PKK terrorists neutralized in eastern Turkey

Security forces conduct air-supported operation in Mardin's Nusaybin district

World Bulletin / News Desk

Three PKK terrorists were "neutralized" in Turkey's southeastern Mardin province on Wednesday, according to a security source.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralize" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

The operation is still ongoing, added the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people.

More than 1,200 Turkish security personnel and civilians, including a number of women and children, have been killed since July 2015 alone when the group resumed its armed campaign against the country.

 


Related Turkey PKK
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Turkish stocks fall sharply after Central Bank decision
Turkish stocks fall sharply after Central Bank decision

BIST 100 index goes down over 3 percent following Turkish Central Bank's decision to keep interest rates constant
No need for Turkey to go along with US Iran
No need for Turkey to go along with US Iran sanctions

'We don't necessarily need to go along with sanctions imposed by US or UK on Iran,' says Turkish foreign minister
Erdogan to discuss Syria with Putin in South Africa
Erdogan to discuss Syria with Putin in South Africa

Developments in Tal Rifat or Manbij are not going as desired, Turkish president says ahead of his visit to attend BRICS
22 arrested over police exam fraud
22 arrested over police exam fraud

Suspects accused of leaking commissioner exam to FETO-linked police officers ahead of 2011 test
3 PKK terrorists neutralized in eastern Turkey
3 PKK terrorists neutralized in eastern Turkey

Security forces conduct air-supported operation in Mardin's Nusaybin district
Turkey can boost regional bloc BRICS's profile
Turkey can boost regional bloc BRICS's profile

South African envoy highlights Turkey’s ‘exceptional potential’ as Erdogan set to attend BRICS Summit in South Africa
Turkish foreign minister meets Azerbaijani PM in Baku
Turkish foreign minister meets Azerbaijani PM in Baku

Turkey, Azerbaijan maintain high-level relations, Mevlut Cavusoglu says
Erdogan expresses 'deep sorrow' over Greece wildfire
Erdogan expresses 'deep sorrow' over Greece wildfire

Turkish president sends message of condolence and offers help to Greek Premier Tsipras
224 undocumented migrants held in western Turkey
224 undocumented migrants held in western Turkey

Migrants held off western Izmir and Canakkale provinces were attempting to illegally cross into Greece
Turkey offers Greece help putting out wildfires
Turkey offers Greece help putting out wildfires

Turkish foreign affairs and agriculture and forestry ministers, presidential spokesperson say Turkey is ready to help Greece
Turkey's Erdogan slams Israel's 'Jewish nation-state' law
Turkey's Erdogan slams Israel's 'Jewish nation-state' law

Israel most fascist and racist state, Turkish president says
BRICS Turkey meet offers opportunities
BRICS, Turkey meet offers opportunities

BRICS annual summit to be attended by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan this week with special invite from group
Turkish parliament set to debate anti-terror bill
Turkish parliament set to debate anti-terror bill

Lawmakers to also debate another bill on military service
Police arrest 43 ISIL suspects in Istanbul
Police arrest 43 ISIL suspects in Istanbul

Counterterrorism operations have been carried out at 15 addresses across city, according to police
Police nabs suspect hiding drugs in stomach
Police nabs suspect hiding drugs in stomach

54 capsules filled with cocaine found in German national's stomach and intestine
Turkey 40 terrorists 'neutralized' over past week
Turkey: 40 terrorists 'neutralized' over past week

Security forces carry out 1,898 counter-terror raids across Turkey from July 16-22, says Interior Ministry

News

Turkey: 40 terrorists 'neutralized' over past week
Turkey 40 terrorists 'neutralized' over past week

9 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in southeast Turkey
9 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in southeast Turkey

Turkish military neutralizes 6 terrorists
Turkish military neutralizes 6 terrorists

PKK terrorist on most wanted list killed north Turkey
PKK terrorist on most wanted list killed north Turkey

3 French nationals among 16 PKK suspects arrested
3 French nationals among 16 PKK suspects arrested

Turkish security forces ‘neutralize’ 5 terrorists
Turkish security forces neutralize 5 terrorists

Anti-Turkey terror groups active in Germany
Anti-Turkey terror groups active in Germany

No need for Turkey to go along with US Iran sanctions
No need for Turkey to go along with US Iran

More Turks should visit Jerusalem
More Turks should visit Jerusalem

Turkey: Sectoral confidence up in July
Turkey Sectoral confidence up in July

22 arrested over police exam fraud
22 arrested over police exam fraud

Turkey can boost regional bloc BRICS's profile
Turkey can boost regional bloc BRICS's profile






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 