16:14, 25 July 2018 Wednesday
Economy
10:33, 25 July 2018 Wednesday

Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

BIST 100 rises around 250 points, while Turkish lira gains value against foreign currencies

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's stock exchange rose by 0.27 percent, or 248.66 points, to open at 92,382.48 points on Wednesday.

On the third transaction day of the week, the banking and holding sector indices climbed 0.17 percent and 0.58 percent, respectively.

Among all sector indices, the tourism sector index posted the best performance, up 1.54 percent, while the sports sector index fell the most, down 0.44 percent.

On Tuesday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 closed at 92,133.82, down 3.33 percent, or 3,171.33 points, with a trade volume of 10.3 billion Turkish liras ($2.1 billion).

The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate dropped to 4.8600 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) on Wednesday, from 4.8740 at Tuesday's close.

The euro/lira exchange rate fell to 5.6820 in the open market -- from 5.7090 at the previous close -- while one British pound traded for 6.4090 Turkish liras versus 6.4230 at the previous close.

The price of Brent oil rose to $74.11 per barrel as of 10.00 a.m. local time (0700GMT) Wednesday, from $73.77 at the previous close -- climbing from around $66 at the beginning of the year.



