10:48, 25 July 2018 Wednesday

22 arrested over police exam fraud

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least 22 suspected members of FETO have been arrested across Turkey for alleged involvement in police exam fraud, police sources said on Wednesday.



Police rounded up the suspects during operations in 29 provinces, including the capital Ankara, after Ankara prosecutors issued arrest warrants for 34 Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) suspects.



The suspects are accused of leaking the commissioner exam to FETO-linked police officers ahead of the 2011 test, said the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.



The hunt for the other suspects is underway.





