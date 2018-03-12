Worldbulletin News

Today's News
16:54, 25 July 2018 Wednesday
Middle East
10:57, 25 July 2018 Wednesday

Israeli army arrests 13 Palestinians in West Bank raids
Israeli army arrests 13 Palestinians in West Bank raids

Around 6,500 Palestinians are currently held in Israeli prisons

World Bulletin / News Desk

Israeli forces detained 13 Palestinians in overnight raids carried out across the occupied West Bank, the Israeli military said Wednesday. 

The individuals were arrested for “suspected involvement in popular terrorist activities”, the army said in a statement without elaborating on the nature of said activities. 

The detainees have since been remanded into custody for further investigation, it added. 

The Israeli army frequently carries out sweeping arrest campaigns across the occupied West Bank on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians. 

According to Palestinian figures, approximately 6,500 Palestinians are currently languishing in Israeli prisons, including scores of women and some 350 minors. 


